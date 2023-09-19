Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Updated:

Absolute bat shit, insane behaviour: Canadians lambast Justin Trudeau after he expells top Indian diplomat, accuses Indian agencies of killing Khalistani terrorist Nijjar

Several Canadian social media users accused Justin Trudeau of using the diplomatic standoff with India to divert public attention from Canada's internal issues.

OpIndia Staff
Justin Trudeau, image via Ludovic Marin via Getty
Hours after Justin Trudeau falsely accused the Indian government of killing a Khalistani terrorist named Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil, his countrymen slammed him on social media for hurting ties with India.

Journalist Daniel Bordman was shocked at the shenanigans of the Canadian Prime Minister and his decision to expel a top Indian diplomat from the country.

“To expel an Indian diplomat based on an internal report (In a fucking ongoing investigation!!!) that has a “potential” that Indian government was involved in the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar is insane. Absolutely bat shit insane behaviour form Trudeau and CO,” he wrote.

“This is a government that has a history of taking drastic actions based of an intelligence report based on a retracted CBC article, so forgive me for pointing out that no one in the international community is going to give us the benefit of the doubt,” he further added.

A Canada-based parody handle of Justin Trudeau (@Trudeaus_Ego) tweeted, “Our polling numbers are at all-time lows, so I need to create a new crisis to distract Canadians. That’s why my Government is suddenly making a big deal about #India’s ties to the killing of a Sikh man earlier this year.

“People are more likely to support me if they’re scared,” the X (formerly Twitter) handle emphasised.”

“Trudeau is a well-known terrorist lover,” wrote one Pierre.

“He fully plans on using this to win back Sikh votes, he couldn’t care less the Temple was adorned with shrines to air India bomber and calls for revenge,” tweeted ‘A Kid from Brooklyn.’

While fully realising the potential of Trudeau’s impulsive actions on Indian-Canadan ties, another X user said, “This will cost huge to India-Canada relations. India is a growing power and I don’t think ally countries will side (with) Canada on these allegations.”

Canadian social media users also accused Justin Trudeau of using the diplomatic standoff to divert public attention from internal issues of the country. One Jason Kuchirka stated, “Sounds like a distraction to me. I wonder why”

“Diversion Tactics,” said one Maddy.

One user claimed, “He doesn’t even need to be lying or attacking the opposition on what he does much worse him for his cadence in how he talks just making me want to break his face.”

The Background of the Controversy

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the head of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib and a wanted Khalistani terrorist in India, was shot dead in Surrey by two unidentified assailants on June 18 this year. He was a wanted terrorist by the Indian Government. The 46-year-old hailed from the village Bhar Singhpura of Jalandhar.

On Tuesday (September 19), the Canadian government expelled one Indian diplomat after PM Justin Trudeau blamed India for the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

The development came after Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly informed in a presser that the allegations of India’s involvement are being investigated. She termed the killing an attack on Canada’s sovereignty and informed that as a consequence, Canada has expelled one top Indian diplomat.

In a swift response, the Ministry of External Affairs stated that any allegation of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing is ‘absurd and motivated’. It has also expelled a senior Canadian diplomat in response to Canada’s hostile behavior towards India, and open support to anti-India terrorists.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared on X, “The High Commissioner of Canada was summoned today and informed about India’s decision to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The Concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India in the next five days.”

