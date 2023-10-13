Friday, October 13, 2023
HomeWorldIran sentences Cristiano Ronaldo to 99 lashes for committing 'adultery': Here's how he can...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Iran sentences Cristiano Ronaldo to 99 lashes for committing ‘adultery’: Here’s how he can avoid the punishment

While in Iran, Ronaldo presented painter Fatemeh Hamami with a signed jersey. He embraced her and planted a kiss on her cheek, expressing his appreciation for her gifting him two of her artworks crafted with her feet.

OpIndia Staff
Ronaldo lashes
Ronaldo was sentenced to 99 lashes by an Iranian court for hugging a painter
8

Ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could face 99 lashes the next time he visits Iran after his picture hugging an Iranian painter went viral on the internet.

The 38-year-old Portuguese Al-Nassr star, romantically linked with Georgina Rodriguez, received this sentence from the Iranian judiciary. It was issued after his trip to Tehran with his team in September for a match against Persepolis in the Asian Champions League, a game that CR7’s side emerged victorious from with a 2-0 score.

While in Iran, the soccer player presented painter Fatemeh Hamami with a signed jersey. He embraced her and planted a kiss on her cheek, expressing his appreciation for her gifting him two of her artworks crafted with her feet.

As per the Iranian press, multiple Iranian lawyers have lodged accusations against Cristiano Ronaldo for this conduct. Iran has strict laws for what it considers ‘adultery’ and n accordance with Iranian law, physical contact with an unmarried woman is considered akin to adultery.

How Cristiano Ronaldo can avoid the punishment

Reportedly, the Iranian judiciary might impose a sentence of 99 lashes on Cristiano Ronaldo during his future visits to Iran. However, a judge could potentially pardon the sentence if the actions are deemed non-punishable or if those involved express remorse.

Currently, the possibility of Ronaldo returning to Iran seems limited, given that Al Nassr has no immediate plans to play there.

Nevertheless, circumstances might shift if Al Nassr, a team in the Saudi Professional League, is paired against an Iranian counterpart in the Asian Champions League at a later stage. In such an event, Al Nassr might find themselves obliged to exclude Ronaldo from their travelling squad for the trip to Iran.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Iranian Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi claims Iran played no role in Hamas terror attack on Israel, says “Hamas an independent player”

ANI -

Traders committee urges Karnataka govt to allow Muslim vendors on temple premises, files complaint against Mangaladevi Temple in Mangaluru

OpIndia Staff -

Did a Hamas supporter accidentally set himself on fire while burning the Israeli flag? Know the truth behind the video which has gone viral

OpIndia Staff -

Love Jihad in UP: Afzal Siddiqui lures Hindu girl into relationship, aborts her baby and forces her to embrace Islam, his family assaults her...

OpIndia Staff -

Hamas tells Gaza City residents to remain in their houses after Israel warned them to evacuate to the south, IDF says ‘scenes from Gaza...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka: Rs 42 crores in cash recovered from contractor Ambikapathy who alleged 40 per cent commission against previous BJP govt

OpIndia Staff -

Security heightened in Delhi amid fear of potential protests after Hamas urged Muslims to observe Friday prayers as ‘day of Jihad’ against Israel

OpIndia Staff -

Bangladesh: Hindus attacked in Comilla during protest march against MP Bahauddin Bahar, who demonised Durga Puja as ‘festival of alcohol’

OpIndia Staff -

“Fetus has no separate identity from mother”: Justice BV Nagarathna says a woman cannot be forced to undergo pregnancy, CJI says “even an unborn...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hamas supporters will not be spared’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath directs police to act against those spreading hate over the Israel-Palestine conflict

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
661,343FollowersFollow
30,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com