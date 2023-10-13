Ace footballer Cristiano Ronaldo could face 99 lashes the next time he visits Iran after his picture hugging an Iranian painter went viral on the internet.

The 38-year-old Portuguese Al-Nassr star, romantically linked with Georgina Rodriguez, received this sentence from the Iranian judiciary. It was issued after his trip to Tehran with his team in September for a match against Persepolis in the Asian Champions League, a game that CR7’s side emerged victorious from with a 2-0 score.

While in Iran, the soccer player presented painter Fatemeh Hamami with a signed jersey. He embraced her and planted a kiss on her cheek, expressing his appreciation for her gifting him two of her artworks crafted with her feet.

As per the Iranian press, multiple Iranian lawyers have lodged accusations against Cristiano Ronaldo for this conduct. Iran has strict laws for what it considers ‘adultery’ and n accordance with Iranian law, physical contact with an unmarried woman is considered akin to adultery.

How Cristiano Ronaldo can avoid the punishment

Reportedly, the Iranian judiciary might impose a sentence of 99 lashes on Cristiano Ronaldo during his future visits to Iran. However, a judge could potentially pardon the sentence if the actions are deemed non-punishable or if those involved express remorse.

Currently, the possibility of Ronaldo returning to Iran seems limited, given that Al Nassr has no immediate plans to play there.

Nevertheless, circumstances might shift if Al Nassr, a team in the Saudi Professional League, is paired against an Iranian counterpart in the Asian Champions League at a later stage. In such an event, Al Nassr might find themselves obliged to exclude Ronaldo from their travelling squad for the trip to Iran.