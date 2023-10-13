Describing Hamas as “monsters,” Israel has released horrifying pictures of babies killed by the terrorist group Hamas amid the ongoing war. The photos were reportedly shown by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit to Tel Aviv, as per ANI.

Notably, Blinken arrived at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv earlier today amid the ongoing war initiated by the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, ANI reported.

The official social media account of the Prime Minister of Israel shared the images and the post also said that Netanyahu showed the photos to Blinken.

Babies massacred by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Kfar Aza on 7th October

The Prime Minister of Israel posted on X, “Here are some of the photos Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu showed to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.”

“Warning: These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters. Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS,” the post cautioned. The pictures showed mutilated bodies of babies, some of them completely burnt and covered in blood.

The international community condemned the violence after Israel-based i24 News reported in one of the blood-curdling details from the Hamas attack on Israel that at least 40 babies were killed by the terror group.

Notably, the initial reports of 40 babies murdered were questioned by many. Many pro-Hamas handles and even news reports had tried to call it a false claim, saying it never happened.

IDF had shared photos and videos of burned bodies, bloodied cribs and car seats, and desecrated homes. However, they had refrained so far from sharing photos of the corpses of babies.

As Thursday marks the sixth day of Israel Hamas conflict, Israel Defence Force (IDF) spokesperson Lieutenant Col. Jonathan Conricus confirmed earlier today reports that the Hamas had beheaded babies in the Israeli kibbutz of Kfar Aza. The spokesperson said it was hard to believe that Hamas could perform such a barbaric act, ANI reported.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Hamas should be crushed and that the group should be treated the same way as the Islamic State, or Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Highlighting the brutal acts committed by Hamas, PM Netanyahu said, “Hamas has shown itself to be an enemy of civilisation. The massacring of young people at an outdoor music festival, the butchering of entire families, the murder of parents in front of their children and the murder of children in front of their parents, the burning of people alive, the beheadings, the kidnappings of a young boy.”

He said further, “Not only kidnap, molest the kidnapped and the sickening display of celebrating these horrors, the celebration and glorification of evil – President Biden was absolutely correct in calling this “sheer evil.”

In his daily update video on Israel-Hamas attacks, Lt. Col. Conricus said, “The scenes are out of a zombie movie,” stating that it’s a war zone, he said, “There were babies that have been beheaded…it was hard to believe that even Hamas could perform such barbaric act.”

He further highlighted the atrocities done to the civilians of Israel, including children.

“There were bodies scattered everywhere, mutilated, women and children that were handcuffed and shot, executed, houses torched and burned, and people who were either burnt inside or suffocated,” Conricus said.

The Israeli Air Force has been striking a lot of targets in various neighbourhoods in Gaza, he said.

“We are prioritizing striking commanders, and senior officials in Hamas… whenever we have intelligence that indicates the whereabouts of the senior Hamas officials or military commanders, we strike in that location, IDF spokesperson emphasized.

Additionally, noting the current situation of Gaza, he said that the place where Hamas has the infrastructure, whether it is financial, construction, or commander control, intelligence, research, and development…whatever it is, “if it belongs to Hamas, we are striking it and that’s what going on in Gaza strip today.”

Furthermore, he said, “We are deployed in significant numbers, strength, and capabilities on the southern part of the border and we are very vigilant to any attempt by Hezbollah.”

Israel has launched a counter-offensive against Hamas in response to the latter’s attack on October 7 that left 1,300 Israelis dead and is aiming to eliminate the terror group completely.

The death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack has jumped to 1,300 and some 3300 have been injured, including 28 in critical condition and 350 in serious condition, according to The Times of Israel.

The fate of an estimated 150 people abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack by Hamas is still unclear, the report said.

How the civilians were killed by Hamas, and why it took the IDF so long to share photos?

It is notable here that the fight in Kibbutz Kfar Aza was going on till Tuesday morning, with IDF soldiers still trying to locate and kill Hamas invaders. The houses in the locality were being searched one by one as the IDF tried to save survivors and neutralize terrorists, while many units still battled Hamas terrorists. This is why the clearance and shifting of the bodies of civilian victims took several days.

Kibbutz Kfar Aza is close to the Gaza border and used to be a peaceful community. Most homes there have reinforced safe rooms to protect them from Hamas terrorists, and concrete shelters to shield them from Hamas rockets. However, on 7th October, many families never got the chance to save themselves as Hamas terrorists physically barged into their homes and started killing. Some people who managed to get inside safe rooms have survived, but many have not.

Several senior citizens have been killed while watering their plants, or sitting in their gardens. Babies have been killed in cribs. In some houses, entire families have been killed with Molotov cocktails, the IDF soldiers revealed to BBC news.