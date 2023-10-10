On 10 October (Tuesday), the Israel Defense Forces took international journalists to an Israeli border town, Kfar Aza which was one of the worst-hit areas when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip. According to media reports, more than 70 residents were slaughtered during the dastardly attack by Hamas terrorists. The media reports also highlighted that the Hamas terrorists didn’t spare babies from their brutality and allegedly beheaded some babies.

Israeli soldiers encountered unimaginable horrors as they removed the bodies of dozens of victims, including about 40 babies — some with their heads chopped off, i24 news reported. Notably, the media portal was part of the foreign media that visited the Israeli town of Kfar Aza.

While broadcasting from the Israeli border town, the reporter narrated the ordeal highlighting the same that Hamas terrorists had mercilessly killed babies.. their heads cut off.

Babies were beheaded. I’ll say it again. Hamas beheaded Jewish babies. https://t.co/Vb6r4MJLB0 — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 10, 2023

Speaking about the Kfar Aza massacre, IDF Major General Itai Veruv said, “It’s not a war, it’s not a battlefield, it’s a massacre.”

He added, “You see the babies, their mothers, and their fathers, in their bedrooms, and in their protected rooms, and how the terrorists killed them — it’s not a war. It’s something that I never saw in my life. We used to imagine our grandmothers and grandfathers during the pogroms in Europe. It’s not something that we have seen in recent history.”

After the search and clearance operations, Israeli soldiers went from house to house to take away the dead bodies of Israeli residents. During the visit accompanied by foreign media, the Israeli soldiers found that the Hamas terrorists had ravaged the village, and burned houses and vehicles. The stench of bodies was heavy in the air as reporters walked the paths of the kibbutz, Reuters reported.

One soldier shouted, “Tell the world what you saw here.”

According to local media reports, a woman was found dead with a fetus next to her, still attached to its umbilical cord while an elderly woman was found in a pool of blood, her body riddled with bullet holes. In some cases, entire families were burned to death in their homes.

The stories from southern Israel get worse by the hour.



A woman found murdered with a fetus next to her, still attached to its umbilical cord.



An elderly woman found in a pool of blood, her body riddled with bullet holes.



Entire families found burned to death in their homes. — Avi Mayer אבי מאיר (@AviMayer) October 10, 2023

At the site, there were the remains of a wrecked pickup truck and a hang-glider, two of the vehicles that were used by the Hamas terrorists to cross the border into Israel.

Meanwhile, some horrifying images of charred bodies of victims who were burned alive by Hamas terrorists have also surfaced as Israeli soldiers are engaged in clearance operations removing the dead bodies of victims after regaining control of areas that were captured by Hamas terrorists.

GRAPHIC WARNING⚠️ DEVASTATING: Corpses of Israeli Man, women and children who were burned alive by Hamas Palestinian terrorists. Hamas = ISIS. pic.twitter.com/1fyEjlqv0a — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 10, 2023

Photos emerge of Jewish children burned alive by Hamas.



Never again is now. pic.twitter.com/CPjQQGTmj1 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 10, 2023

Earlier, it had come to light that Hamas terrorists turned an Israeli music festival into a massacre where more than 260 dead bodies were recovered. During the horrifying incident, women were raped near the dead bodies of their friends and dozens were taken to Gaza as hostages.

Notably, one of the first locations that the Hamas terrorists attacked was the Supernova music festival that was taking place close to the Gaza Strip. The survivors have spoken up about the terrifying ordeal that included the rape of women, abduction, and merciless murders at the hands of Hamas terrorists. Reports noted that over 260 dead bodies have already been recovered at the festival site.

Some videos that have been captured on reveal how Hamas targeted innocent Israeli civilians and inflicted brutalities in Israel.

The recent Israel-Hamas war started after the State of Israel came under attack by Palestine-based Islamic terror outfit Hamas on Saturday (7th October), resulting in the death of more than 900 Israelis. About 2400 people have been wounded and over 100 still remain in the captivity of the terrorists.