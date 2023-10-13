After bombing Hamas sites in the Gaza Strip for almost a week following the horrific terror attack on Israel on 7 October, the Israeli Defence Force seems to be preparing for a ground invasion of northern Gaza. In an advance warning of the same, IDF has warned civilians living in northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern part of the strip in just 24 hours.

IDF issued a public notice on its X (Twitter) handle, calling for the evacuation of all civilians from Gaza City to the south of Wadi Gaza. It said that the civilians should evacuated for their own safety and protection. IDF added that Gaza city residents will be able to return only after it is allowed. The IDF also warned civilians against approaching the security fence along the Gaza-Israel border.

Notably, Wadi Gaza is a small stream that divides Gaza into two parts and flows in the Meditation Sea.

IDF said that Hamas terrorists are hiding in tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings with civilians, adding that it will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.

The Hamas terrorist organization waged a war against the State of Israel and Gaza City is an area where military operations take place. This evacuation is for your own safety.

You will be able to return to Gaza City only when another announcement permitting it is made. Do not approach the area of the security fence with the State of Israel.

Hamas terrorists are hiding in Gaza City inside tunnels underneath houses and inside buildings populated with innocent Gazan civilians.

Civilians of Gaza City, evacuate south for your own safety and the safety of your families and distance yourself from Hamas terrorists who are using you as human shields.

In the following days, the IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City and make extensive efforts to avoid harming civilians.

The public announcement came after IDF delivered the same warning to UN in Gaza, asking all residents of Gaza City to evacuate within 24 hours and move south Wadi Gaza. As per reports, IDF notified the United Nations office in Gaza at midnight on Friday that the entire Palestinian population north of Wadi Gaza should relocate to southern Gaza within 24 hours, a UN spokesperson said. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement in New York that nearly 1.1 million Palestinians live in northern Gaza, including the Gaza city.

Gaza’s population is around 2.3 million, which means around half the population have been asked to evacuate northern Gaza including Gaza City.

IDF also asked UN staff and people staying UN shelters to relocate south. The UN spokesperson informed the media that the warning was delivered by UN liaison officers in IDF to team leaders of the UN Office of the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and the UN’s Department of Safety and Security in Gaza

However, the UN has requested IDF to rescind the order, saying that it is impossible for over a million to move in such a short period. The spokesperson said, “The United Nations considers it impossible for such a movement to take place without devastating humanitarian consequences. The United Nations strongly appeals for any such order, if confirmed, to be rescinded avoiding what could transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

But IDF has refused to rescind the evacuation notice, and took to its X (Twitter) handle to make a public announcement of the same. Slamming the UN over the issue, Israel’s ambassador to the U.N., Gilad Erdan, said: “The UN’s response to Israel’s early warning to the residents of Gaza is shameful.”

Salama Marouf, head of the Hamas government media office, said the IDF’s relocation warning was an attempt by Israel “to broadcast and pass on fake propaganda, aiming to sow confusion among citizens and harm our internal cohesion.” He urged residents to not leave their houses. Marouf said, “We urge our citizens not to engage in these attempts”.