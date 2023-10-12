Thursday, October 12, 2023
HomeNews ReportsHamas — the Islamic State of Gaza — will be wiped from the earth,...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Hamas — the Islamic State of Gaza — will be wiped from the earth, says Israeli defence minister, PM Netanyahu says ‘every Hamas member is a dead man’

Talking in a press conference of the newly formed unity war cabinet, the defence minister said, “We will wipe out this thing called Hamas,”

OpIndia Staff
3-member war cabinet of Israel, PM Netanyahu, defence minister Yoav Gallant and National Unity Party head Benny Gantz
15

As Israel continues retaliatory military action against Hamas in Gaza following the horrific multi-front terror attack on Israel by Hamas on Saturday (7 October), Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has pledged to obliterate Hamas. Talking in a press conference of the newly formed unity war cabinet, the defence minister said, “We will wipe out this thing called Hamas,” as reported by Times of Israel.

The minister said that Hamas is the Islamic State of Gaza. Yoav Gallant said, “Hamas — the Islamic State of Gaza — will be wiped from the face of the earth. It will not continue to exist. There will be no situation in which Israeli children are murdered and we all go about our business.”

He said that the Hamas terror attack was “the worst terror attack the world has ever seen.” He added, “Children bound together and murdered, people burned, barbaric deeds that the Jewish people has not suffered since 1945.”

PM Benjamin Netanyahu also reiterated his resolve of action against Hamas, saying that “every Hamas member is a dead man.” The PM said in the press conference, “We saw the wild animals. We saw the barbarians that we are facing. We saw a cruel enemy. An enemy worse than ISIS. We saw boys and girls, bound, shot in the head. Men and women burned alive. Young women raped and slaughtered. Fighters decapitated… In one place, they set fire to tires around them, and burned them alive.”

“We are fighting with full force, on every front; we have gone onto the attack,” said.

The press conference was held after PM Netanyahu and National Unity Party head Benny Gantz announced that they were forming a “national emergency government.” The small war cabinet is composed of Netanyahu, Gantz and Defence Minister Gallant. Gantz and the prime minister said that they decided to put politics aside to unify efforts on behalf of the nation.

Former IDF general National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot along with Minister Ron Dermer will serve as observers in the war cabinet. Other than this, the Security Cabinet, which will work under the War Cabinet, will be expanded to include 5 members of the National Unity Party.

In the meanwhile, the death toll in the Hamas terror attack in Israel has crossed 1300, as per latest reports, while over 3,300 are injured. Most of the victims are civilians, as Hamas terrorists opened fired on civilian areas in Israel near the Gaza border. Hamas also abducted a large number of victims are holding them as hostages in Gaza. Bodies of over 1500 Hamas terrorists have been located in Israel and along the border, killed in retaliatory fire by Israeli forces.

Hundreds of Hamas terrorists entered Israel through land, sea and even using paragliders, after overwhelming the Iron Dome missile defence system of Israel by firing over 5000 rockets in just 20 minutes. Israel has launched a massive attack on Gaza Strip following the terror attack, and have struck hundreds of Hamas sites. Israel has also cut power and water supply to Gaza, and have prevented entry of supplies to the landlocked coastal strip.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

New Karnataka education policy: Yogendra Yadav, the protestor for hire, and Professor Japhet, who drafted anti-superstition bill specifically targeting Hindu rituals, part of committee

Shraddha Pandey -
It is worth recalling that Professor S Japhet, founding director of the UGC-sponsored Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy (CSSEEIP) was a prominent player in drafting the controversial Anti-Superstition Bill, in 2013. It is worth noting that the bill intended to outlaw 'superstitious practices' was a pet project of Karnataka CM P Siddaramaiah.
Social Media

‘Cringe, shameful, needless’: Netizens fume as Pakistan cricket team receives an extravagant special welcome in Ahmedabad hotel

OpIndia Staff -
Another X user asked what is the point of not having a bilateral series with Pakistan if the BCCI is so invested on providing special welcomes to the Pakistani team anyway.

Israel-Hamas War: Death toll crosses 2,400 as Netanyahu vows to finish Hamas, and IDF bombs Gaza in retaliation for terrorist attacks on civilians

The US and other Western powers warn Lebanon-based Hezbollah against escalating the Israel-Hamas war

Gaza falls into complete darkness as its sole power plant ran out of fuel after Israel stopped supplying electricity

Israel forms an emergency unity government and a war cabinet amid the crackdown on Hamas terror sites

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
660,534FollowersFollow
30,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com