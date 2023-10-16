On Monday (16th October), the Consul General of Israel to India, Kobbi Shoshani called out Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair for spreading fake news and hatred against Israel amid the ongoing disturbances between Israel and Palestine. “Mr Zubair, stop spreading fake news and hatred about Israel.

“If you REALLY consider yourself a fact-checker, go to Israel,” the Consul General posted on X.

The Consul General’s tweet comes in the wake of attempts made by pro-Hamas elements to peddle propaganda against Israeli retaliation to the terror attacks. Earlier, the propaganda pushers tried to discredit the cold-blooded murder of Israeli children, including babies, toddlers, and infants, only to be debunked by the Israeli PMO and other authoritative sources, which released evidence to prove the barbarity, underscoring the depravity of Hamas terrorists and ‘fact-checkers’ providing them with cover fire.

Earlier today, Foreign investigative journalist and founder of RAIR Foundation USA, Amy Mek, alerted Indians about the fake news peddling site Alt News and its co-founder Mohammed Zubair. She pointed out that just like in the case of Former BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma, Alt News’ co-founder Mohammed Zubair has been painting a target on her back for exposing the crimes of Islamist terror outfits like Hamas.

Taking to X, American Woman journalist Mek asserted that a ‘Jihadi’ named Mohammed Zubair, operating a left-wing disinformation portal Alt News, has been carrying out a smear campaign against her and others who are exposing the propaganda of the terrorist organisation Hamas. (Archived)

Regarding the genesis of the controversy revolving around Sharma, she highlighted, “This was simply because she (Nupur Sharma) reported factual information about Prophet Muhammad and the age of one of his wives, Aisha. She noted that Aisha was 6 years old when married and 9 when the marriage was consummated.”

Further in her post, Mek highlighted that Zubair has been under the scanner of Indian agencies and was once arrested (for hurting religious sentiments).

She noted that Zubair seems to be a dangerous individual who dog-whistles and encourages his followers to harass people. She said, “I also heard that he was arrested in India and seems to be a dangerous individual who encourages his followers to harass people.”

Zubair spreading fake news

Mohammed Zubair has a history of peddling fake news and dog whistling to specifically target leading powerful Hindu personalities by sharing edited videos. There are umpteen incidents when Zubair has been caught peddling lies. An indicative, and not exhaustive, list of instances when Zubair was called out for spreading fake news can be read here.

Earlier last year, Zubair dog whistled against Nupur by sharing a clipped video of her debate from Times Now. He cunningly edited out the part where a Muslim speaker had used derogatory language for Shivling. The clip that garnered death calls against Sharma from all over the global Islamist community started with Nupur warning him to stop abusing the Hindu religion and its Gods. However, Zubair, in his tweet, insinuated to make it look like only Nupur had used derogatory remarks.