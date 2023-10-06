In the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh, a nine-year-old girl was brutally raped by an autorickshaw driver named Javed Mansoori. The horrific crime was committed in the holy city of Omkareshwar wherein the accused auto driver raped a minor girl belonging to the tribal community on Tuesday, October 3rd. The matter came to light after an FIR was registered at the Mandhata police station. Meanwhile, the accused has been arrested.

According to the police, the girl was residing at the Omkareshwar temple rehabilitation centre in Khandwa when she was kidnapped and raped at a secluded location within the premises. According to reports, the minor victim’s mother is mentally unstable, and her father died many years ago. The minor used to beg along with her mother to survive.

According to some media reports, the Kelwa village resident Javed Mansoori lured the girl on the pretext of providing food and drink. He took her to his home, where he held her captive for two days and sexually assaulted her.

SP Khandwa district Satyendra Kumar Shukla notified the press that the 35-year-old accused had been apprehended. According to the SP, the incident came to light when the local residents heard the victim crying and called the police. SP Shukla added that after the girl was rescued, she informed the police about the crime committed by accused Javed Mansoori.

According to Mandhata TI Baljeet Singh, police carried out a search and arrested Javed Mansoori from Sanawad. TI Singh added that they have filed a rape case against the perpetrator under POCSO and the SC/ST Atrocity Act. Meanwhile, the victim has undergone a medical examination and is in stable condition.

Upon receiving information about the crime, several Hindu organisations gathered outside the police station in Omkareshwar and demanded that accused Javed Mansoori be hanged to death. Meanwhile, the police have assured that strict action will be taken against the accused.

Notably, a similar case was reported in Ujjain recently, wherein the Ujjain police had arrested three persons, including the auto driver after they examined the CCTV footage of the last 72 hours and saw the auto driver talking to the girl. The accused was charged with rape in accordance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s government bulldozed the illegal house of the accused auto driver.

As reported earlier, the girl was helped by a Hindu priest identified as Rahul Sharma. The victim girl was scared and walking on the streets of Ujjain seeking help. She had injuries on her private parts and was bleeding. She walked for around 8 km in the city seeking help but to no avail. Finally, when she reached near Dandi Ashram on the Badnagar road in the city, where Rahul Sharma offered her clothes and called for emergency medical service. He informed the police, who recovered the girl and took her to the hospital.