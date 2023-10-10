Since Israel declared war following the Hamas terrorist attack, the majority of the Islamic countries have rallied in support of Palestine. These countries, especially Pakistan, have a long history of supporting the “Palestinian” cause. Pakistan’s interest in supporting the Palestinian cause increased, especially since India started strengthening its relationship with Israel in the 1990s. However, Pakistani leaders have avoided discussing one chapter in Palestinian history: the events of Black September in Jordan in 1970.

For those unaware, Black September is when the Jordanian military initiated action to remove Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) terrorists and other groups from its soil. Notably, the 2015 census states that out of the 9.5 million population, there are around 634,000 Palestinians in the country. However, Human Rights organisations claim half of the Jordan population is Palestinian. The ruling Hashemite dynasty of Jordan fears the large population of Palestinians in the country have the power to destabilise the empire.

Israel was formed in 1947. Most of the Palestinians in Jordan arrived as refugees following its formation. In 1967, there was a six-day war, after which around 300,000 Palestinians fled to Jordan. Soon, the Palestinians formed a militia in Jordan, leading to conflict with the government. The Palestinian guerrillas disrupted traffic, took over refugee camps, and clashed with Jordanian Army.

Terrorist groups like the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) used Jordan as a launch pad to attack Israel, leading to retaliation from the Israeli government. King Hussein was also concerned about the sizable Iraqi Army contingent in Jordan, ostensibly there to protect against Israel. To complicate matters, Iraq and Syria supported different Palestinian terrorist groups in Jordan.

PFLP terrorists. Source: Wiki

In 1970, then-King Hussein survived at least two assassination attempts. The PFLP claimed responsibility for the attempt that was made in the month of September. On 16th September, King Hussein established a military government to restore order in the face of ongoing clashes with Palestinian militants.

Pakistan’s role in the conflict between Jordan and Palestinians

It is important to note that Pakistan played a significant role in the conflict. Jordan sought the assistance of Pakistan to train its newly equipped army. Brigadier Mohammed Zia-ul-Haq, who later became Pakistan’s leader, was sent to provide support. On 17th September 1970, King Hussein ordered the Jordanian Army to target militants in the refugee camps situated around Amman.

On 18th September, Syrian tanks entered Jordan to support Palestinian militants near Irbid. The militants had captured the town, and Zia-ul-Haq assessed the situation on the ground. He believed that Jordan’s own forces could handle the Syrian tanks, so he effectively took charge of part of the Jordanian counterattack. Eventually, Syria chose not to get involved in the conflict.

Syrian tank captured by Jordian Army. Source: Wiki

On 26th September, Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser summoned King Hussein and Yasser Arafat to Cairo to negotiate a ceasefire. The agreement was signed the next day.

The casualties of Black September were significant. Estimates range from 3,000 to 4,000 Palestinian militants, 600 Syrians, and 537 Jordanian soldiers killed in action. The number of civilian casualties is unknown.

In his book “The Duel: Pakistan on the Flight Path of American Power,” Tariq Ali, a British-Pakistani writer, sheds light on the importance of Black September. He cites Moshe Dayan, an Israeli military commander, who stated that King Hussein had “killed more Palestinians in 11 days than Israel could kill in 20 years.” The events of Black September in Jordan marked the end of Palestinian militants’ influence in the country. They resulted in the expulsion of the PLO and other Palestinian groups, most of whom relocated to Lebanon.

There is still a lot of debate surrounding Zia-ul-Haq’s role in the conflict, with some calling him a ‘butcher’ for his actions against the Palestinians. However, some experts believe that Zia was only involved in training Jordanian defence forces and didn’t actually participate in any combat. He stated that Zia was in charge in Irbid, but the Syrians pulled out due to pressure from the US and Israel before any real fighting occurred. During Zia’s regime, the leader of the PLO, Arafat, visited Pakistan multiple times, and there was no apparent animosity towards Zia for his supposed role as the ‘Butcher of Palestinians.’

Palestine is a pawn for Arab nations to attack Israel

Several instances prove that the Palestinian cause is just an excuse for the Arab countries to attack Israel. After Hamas terrorists attacked Israel on 8th October, several Arab nations issued statements blaming Israel for the conflict in the region. Furthermore, countries like Lebanon and Syria have reportedly started preparing to join the war against Israel. At least two tourists from Israel were killed in Egypt within hours after Israel Hamas War started.

In short, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Arab countries surrounding Israel wait for a reason to attack Israel. Most of the time, the conflict between Israel and Palestine gives them a way to target the Jewish nation.

Israel finds it hard to live in peace as it is surrounded by countries waiting for a weak point. Israeli politician Golda Meir once famously said, “We will have peace with the Arabs when they love their children more than they hate us”.