On Wednesday, 18th October, several Pakistani cricketers came out in support of Palestine amidst the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas. Pakistani cricketers including Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmad, and Muhammad Nawaz took to X to express their ‘solidarity’ with Palestine. The Palestine-supporting Pakistani skippers posted images of Palestinian flags

Moreover, former Pakistani cricketer Kamran Akmal also posted a Palestinian flag on his X account in a display of solidarity with Palestine.

Apart from the Pakistani cricketers named above, Azhar Ali, Noman Ali, Amer Yamin, Wasim Junior, Sohail Tanveer, Muhammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf, Sahibzada Farhan, and others showed their support for Palestine.

This comes just days after Pakistani cricketer infamous for unabashedly demonstrating his religiosity on and off the field, Muhammad Rizwan dedicated his team’s victory over Sri Lanka in an ICC World Cup match in India to the people of Gaza. His post had triggered sharp reactions from several quarters on X with many demanding ICC to take action against him. However, ICC reportedly washed its hands off claiming that it is outside the field of play.

It is worth noting that the Pakistani cricketers who are now expressing solidarity with Palestine were deafeningly silent when Hamas terrorists slaughtered over 1300 Israeli citizens, murdered children, raped women, and paraded them naked. Even as Hamas continues to hold Israeli civilians hostage, Pakistani cricketers opted to show their selective humanity. This stems from the sense of unity and brotherhood among the Muslim Ummah. Pakistani cricketers, and Muslims in general, are supporting Palestine, Gaza, and even Hamas not because they care about their ‘freedom’ or ‘rights,’ but simply because they are Muslims, and because they despise Jews and Kafirs generally.

Ironically, while Pakistani cricketers and its military are showing solidarity with the Palestinian people, it was Pakistan only who helped Jordan massacre Palestinians back in 1970. OpIndia recently published an extensive article on Pakistan’s role in the events of Black September in Jordan in 1970.