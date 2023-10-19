Harakat al-Jihad al-Islami al-Filastini, which is better known as Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) or the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, is the second-largest terrorist organisation operating in the Palestinian territories. It primarily operates in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. PIJ came into existence in 1981. It represents a later generation of Palestinian terrorist groups. Founded in the Gaza Strip, the primary goal of PIJ was to “liberate historical Palestine” using armed struggle and by “appealing to the Islamic heritage of the region”.

Ideology and methodology that separates PIJ from reformist Islamic groups

PIJ separates itself from the other earlier generations of Palestinian Islamist groups, such as Fatah and Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), as it is mainly influenced by the Islamist ideology of armed liberation rather than internal reform. The founders of PIJ, particularly Fathi-al-Shiqaqi, were linked to the infamous Muslim Brotherhood. Shiqaqi and others believed reviving Islamic rule over the Holy Land of Jerusalem was essential. Other Islamist groups mainly focused on internal reform rather than the so-called armed liberation. Shiqaqi was assassinated in 1995.

PIJ stresses the importance of bringing the Islamic front together to “liberate Palestine” and bring Islamic rule back in the region. It generally rejects the legitimacy of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and refuses to participate in the elections held by the PA. Going against the PA’s efforts, PIJ emphasised bringing the Islamic community together while acknowledging the diversity among the Islamic movements, including Sunni, Shi’a, Salafi, and Sufi. While the world leaders have extended support to Palestine via a two-state solution, PIJ has categorically rejected it and insisted the entire historic region of Palestine should be brought back under Islamic Rule.

Growth of PIJ in the 21st Century

PIJ started to expand its presence in the early 2000s. During 2000-2005, there was a period of heightened unrest between Israel and the Palestinian movement. PIJ established its significant presence in the West Bank in those years with hubs in Jenin and the Gaza Strip. During that time, PIJ became the second most potent terrorist organisation operating in Gaza after Hamas.

After Hamas’s takeover and Israel’s blockade, PIJ pushed Hamas to engage in military activities to resist the blockade placed in Gaza. The pressure imposed by PIJ on Hamas was reportedly so intense that Hamas followed suit and indulged in armed conflict with Israeli forces. PIJ proved its importance in the area and managed to have an indirect influence on the public policy of Gaza under the de facto ruler, which was Hamas.

In the early 2010s, PIJ expanded its presence into “social services” in Gaza. The aim was to offer an alternative for Hamas to the people of Palestine. PIJ kept running its propaganda under the curtain of becoming the voice of the Palestinians and increased its visibility, challenging the dominance of Hamas in the region. While PIJ and Hamas were sort of rivals for dominance in the region, as time passed by, they formed an unwritten modus vivendi or an agreement of existing together in the region. This was the period when Israel started to notice the increasing dominance of PIJ and attacked it directly.

The Relationship with Hamas

Israel and the United States both consider Hamas and PIJ terrorist organisations. They both share a common ground when it comes to acting against Israel. There is ample evidence that the two terrorist organisations have collaborated and launched joint operations to coordinate military activities in Gaza. However, there have been reports that they often lock horns, especially when there are calls for de-escalation in conflict with Israel.

International Designation as a Terrorist Organization

The United States and Israel have designated PIJ as a terrorist organisation due to its violent tactics and objectives in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. These designations have implications for regional cooperation.

International Support and Funding

PIJ is mainly backed by Iran, which has provided significant funding and weapons to the terrorist organisation, making it an instrument of Iranian policy in the Arab-Israeli conflict. The financial support from Iran has fluctuated over the years, influenced by the PIJ’s willingness to align with Iran’s broader regional interests. Apart from Iran, it also gets support from Syria and the Lebanese terrorist organisation Hezbollah.

Tensions and Escalations

Tensions between PIJ and Israel have escalated from time to time over the years. There have been several rocket attacks and airstrikes, leading to violent cycles and casualties on both sides. PIJ’s emphasis on military confrontations and its association with Iran have contributed to its clashes with Israel.

The Impact on Civilians

Palestinian terrorist groups, including PIJ, have been known to launch rocket attacks that sometimes result in harm to civilians and property. Such incidents underscore the challenges and complexities of asymmetric conflicts where innocent civilians are often caught in the crossfire. It is in sync with the latest incident where a malfunctioned rocket fell on a hospital in Gaza.

The Recent Developments

In recent times, Hamas’s attack on Israel on 7th October 2023 brought both terrorist organisations on their toes as Israel retaliated with full might. Notably, while Hamas led the multifaceted assault on Israel, which included land, sea, and air components, PIJ took an active part in the assault, taking dozens of Israelis hostage. The coordination between the two terrorist organisations showed the evolving dynamics of their military aspects and ability to launch attacks inside Israeli territory. Israel and Hamas war entered the 12th day on 19th October.

On 17th October, a rocket fell on the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in Gaza. The local media working in Gaza ran reports based on Hamas’ claims that it was an Israeli rocket and around 500 people died in it. However, as more information came to light, it was clear that the hospital’s parking lot took the hit, and the hospital building was mostly intact. Furthermore, it was revealed that the rocket that fell on the hospital was not shot by Israel but by PIJ, putting the terrorist organisation in the spotlight across mainstream media.