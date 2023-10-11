On 11th October (Wednesday), a day after Delhi LG gave prosecution sanction against ‘activist’ Arundhati Roy, Greek left-wing politician Yanis Varoufakis issued a ‘warning’ to the Indian Prime Minister against taking action on her.

Claiming that she is the world’s finest author, Varoufakis wrote on X, “Mr Modi, hands off Arundhati Roy, India’s, and perhaps the world’s, finest author.” He also shared The Guardian article report about the recent action against her in the 2010 provocative speeches case made in New Delhi.

Mr Modi, hands off Arundhati Roy, India's, and perhaps the world's, finest author. https://t.co/iyLbU2kKyz — Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) October 10, 2023

Notably, on 10th October, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena gave sanctions for prosecution against ‘activist’ Arundhati Roy and former Kashmiri professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain in the 2010 provocative speeches case, officials of Raj Niwas (Governor’s House) said. They added that the FIR against Roy and Hussain was lodged after the orders of the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi on 27 November 2010.

In a complaint filed by Kashmiri social activist, Sushil Pandit, it was alleged that several individuals delivered provocative speeches in public at a conference under the banner of “Azadi – The Only Way”. The event was organised by the Committee for the Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP) on 21st October 2010, at LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Delhi. The complainant had further alleged that the issue discussed and propagated during that event was the “Separation of Kashmir from India”.

Two other accused namely Sayed Ali Shah Geelani, the Kashmiri separatist leader, and Syed Abdul Rahman Geelani, a Delhi University lecturer who was acquitted by the Supreme Court in a Parliament attack case on technical grounds — have died during the pendency of the case. Although the case was also registered under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, the LG had not given sanctions for prosecution against them in this specific section owing to the Supreme Court’s direction to keep all pending trials under Sedition at abeyance.

Former Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis declines to condemn Hamas terror attack

It is worth noting that Greek left-wing politician Yanis Varoufakis has previously served as the Finance Minister between January 2015 and July 2015. In 2016, he co-founded Democracy in Europe Movement 2025 (DiEM25), a pan-European and left-wing political party. Since 2018, he has served as Secretary-General of DiEM25.

While speaking to the media about the Hamas terror attack on Israel this Saturday, former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis adamantly said that he and his party will never condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel.

In an interview shown on X, he said, “Those who try very hard to extract from people like me and DiEM25 a condemnation of the attack by the Hamas guerillas will never get it.”

He ranted, “And they will never get it for a very simple reason. Those who care about humans without any discrimination, those who care equally about a Jew and an Arab, must ask themselves a very simple question: what exactly is their idea of the cessation of hostilities? That Palestinians are going to lay down their arms and go back into the largest open-air prison in the world where they are constantly suffocated by the apartheid state?”

Varoufakis went on to compare Hamas with the ANC’s armed wing uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), which also “killed innocent civilians.”

Equating the Hamas terrorist attack as rebellion, he justified the killing of innocent civilians claiming that rebellion has to take the lives of some innocent people with them.

He lamented, “Any human being living under apartheid at some point will either die a terrible silent death or rebel and take some innocent people with them. The criminals here are not Hamas … The criminals are Europeans, for keeping our mouths shut while Palestinians were being killed and not Israelis.”

While the comments seem to have been made on Saturday, the same day as the Hamas attack, Varoufakis and his party posted them on Twitter the following Monday.

Meanwhile, the Israel-Hamas war has entered its fifth day with Israel asserting that it has regained full control of its border towns that were captured by Hamas terrorists. According to The Times of Israel, the death toll from Hamas terror and ground invasion has passed 1,200. In its retaliation, IAF has launched mass strikes in Gaza, hitting at least 150 targets overnight. These reportedly included the Homes of the Hamas commander’s father. The Israeli forces have also killed 18 infiltrating gunmen in the past 24 hours.