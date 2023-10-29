Sunday, October 29, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPunjab: Lawyer arrested for assaulting his 73-year-old mother after CCTV footage goes viral
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Punjab: Lawyer arrested for assaulting his 73-year-old mother after CCTV footage goes viral

The CCTV footage was accessed by the victim's daughter Deepshikha after her mother informed her about the misbehaviour meted out to her by her son

OpIndia Staff
(Image: screengrab from viral video)
71

In the Rupnagar (formerly known as Ropar) district of Punjab, a lawyer Ankur Verma was arrested on Saturday (28 October) for brutally assaulting and torturing his 73-year-old mother. A CCTV footage of the shocking incident had gone viral sparking outrage online. A case has been registered against accused lawyer Ankur Verma, his wife Sudha, and his son.

The 73-year-old victim Asha Rani resided in the Giani Zail Singh Nagar locality with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

As seen in the CCTV footage dated 19 September 2023, the victim’s grandson poured water on victim Asha Rani’s mattress and then complained to his parents that she had urinated on the bed. Ankur and Sudha questioned the victim about it. Subsequently, Ankur is seen assaulting his mother as she lies on the bed. He punches her back, slaps her continually and alternates between the two, all while appearing to be screaming at her. The brutal assault on the old woman goes on for around a minute.

The CCTV footage was accessed by the victim’s daughter Deepshikha after her mother informed her about the misbehaviour meted out to her by her son, daughter-in-law and grandson. The victim was rescued by her daughter with the help of a social organisation recently.

As seen in the visuals posted by ANI on X, after getting rescued from her own house, the victim received medical attention amidst police presence at a hospital.

Meanwhile, SHO Pawan Kumar informed that accused lawyer Anukur Verma was arrested on 28th October and produced before the court. He added that the court sent the accused on a one-day police remand.

In this matter, a case has been registered under Sections 327, 342, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

Taking to X, the Government of Punjab informed that cabinet minister Dr Baljit Kaur condemned the incident and has ordered the Director of the Social Security, Women and Child Development Dept to investigate the matter & submit a report as soon as possible.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
664,194FollowersFollow
34,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com