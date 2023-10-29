In the Rupnagar (formerly known as Ropar) district of Punjab, a lawyer Ankur Verma was arrested on Saturday (28 October) for brutally assaulting and torturing his 73-year-old mother. A CCTV footage of the shocking incident had gone viral sparking outrage online. A case has been registered against accused lawyer Ankur Verma, his wife Sudha, and his son.

The 73-year-old victim Asha Rani resided in the Giani Zail Singh Nagar locality with her son, daughter-in-law and grandson.

As seen in the CCTV footage dated 19 September 2023, the victim’s grandson poured water on victim Asha Rani’s mattress and then complained to his parents that she had urinated on the bed. Ankur and Sudha questioned the victim about it. Subsequently, Ankur is seen assaulting his mother as she lies on the bed. He punches her back, slaps her continually and alternates between the two, all while appearing to be screaming at her. The brutal assault on the old woman goes on for around a minute.

Shocking: The police have rescued a 73-year-old woman from her own home after her daughter alleged that she was being tortured by the victim’s son and his wife. Ankur Verma, a lawyer from Ropar, his wife Sudha, and a juvenile were seen mercilessly assaulting the elderly woman in… pic.twitter.com/N2xGKszuHu — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) October 28, 2023

The CCTV footage was accessed by the victim’s daughter Deepshikha after her mother informed her about the misbehaviour meted out to her by her son, daughter-in-law and grandson. The victim was rescued by her daughter with the help of a social organisation recently.

As seen in the visuals posted by ANI on X, after getting rescued from her own house, the victim received medical attention amidst police presence at a hospital.

#WATCH | Rupnagar: An elderly woman who had been beaten by his lawyer son Ankur Varma was rescued with the help of her daughter and a social organisation. The police have registered a case against Advocate Ankur Varma along with his wife and son. pic.twitter.com/KPgamnMHNI — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Meanwhile, SHO Pawan Kumar informed that accused lawyer Anukur Verma was arrested on 28th October and produced before the court. He added that the court sent the accused on a one-day police remand.

#WATCH | Rupnagar: The police registered a case against Advocate Ankur Varma and arrested him yesterday.



SHO Pawan Kumar says, "Ankur Varma was arrested yesterday and was presented before the court. The court sent him on a one-day police remand."



(28.10.2023) pic.twitter.com/yKQhrdho8F — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

In this matter, a case has been registered under Sections 327, 342, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 24 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

"The act of beating up the mother by lawyer, Ankur Verma, his wife and son at Ropar, is highly condemnable," said Cabinet Minister Dr. Baljit Kaur. She has ordered Director of the Social Security, Women and Child Development Dept to investigate matter & submit a report asap. pic.twitter.com/WMVDAWgly2 — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) October 28, 2023

