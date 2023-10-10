Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Rahul Gandhi’s election promise to Madhya Pradesh is ‘caste census’

"In BJP's laboratory, the dead are treated and their money is stolen. This doesn't happen anywhere else in India but in Madhya Pradesh," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi's poll promise in MP is a caste census
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, representational image, via PTI
8

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh, alleging corruption and misgovernance and said his party is committed to giving due share in power to weaker sections.

Addressing a rally here, Rahul Gandhi laid thrust on caste census and said it will be among the top priorities of the government if Congress is voted to power.

“In BJP’s laboratory, the dead are treated and their money is stolen. This doesn’t happen anywhere else in India but in Madhya Pradesh,” Gandhi said.

“What rights should be given to Adivasis today, what part should be given to the OBC and ST categories, this is the question in front of the country and that is why we are talking about caste census, we will get it done,” he added.

Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally in the state a day after the Election Commission announced poll dates in Madhya Pradesh and four other states He expressed confidence of Congress’ victory in the polls.

Polling will be held in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 and results will be declared on December 3. 

Of the five states going to the polls, BJP is in power in only in Madhya Pradesh.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

