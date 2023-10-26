Not long ago, critics questioned the government about Ramjanmabhoomi’s temple inauguration date. Now, with the date set for 22nd January 2024, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same lot of people are seen raising questions on the decision by the Trust. Adding to the distress of liberals and seculars, the invitation won’t be limited to Delhi’s bungalow number 7 on Lok Kalyan Marg (the official residence of the Prime Minister) but will extend to households in 5 lakh villages nationwide.

Kameshwar Chaupal, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, informed OpIndia that the Ram temple’s inauguration rituals commence on 16th January 2024, in Ayodhya. The Pran-Pratishtha rituals are scheduled for 22nd January 2024. During this time, about 5 thousand saints and sages and about 5 thousand people who have done remarkable work in different fields like art, and education will also be present. The celebrations will continue for 2 more days after Pran-Pratishtha

An invitation for Pran-Pratishtha will be sent in the form of Akshat

According to Chaupal, the invitation for the Pran-Pratishtha will reach 5 lakh villages across the country. People are invited to Ayodhya from 50 key centres in November. These individuals will carry ‘Akshat’ from Ayodhya to these centres. The Akshat will then be distributed to the 5 lakh villages from these centres as an invitation for the Pran-Pratishtha. On 22nd January, people in these villages will gather at their local temples to witness the live broadcast of the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony together.

Kameshwar Chaupal, who was a member of the Bihar Legislative Council, is also the provincial president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (South Bihar). He laid the first brick of the foundation of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya on 9 November 1989. After the Supreme Court’s decision in 2019, when the trust was formed for the construction of the temple at Ramjanmabhoomi, he was also given a place in it.

Feel blessed upon receiving the invitation for the Pran-Pratishtha: PM Narendra Modi

On 25th October, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an invitation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust to participate in the Pran-Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The Prime Minister shared this information on X through a post.

He wrote, “Hail Siya Ram! Today is a day full of emotions. Recently the officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence. He has invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of the Shri Ram temple. I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion.”

जय सियाराम!



आज का दिन बहुत भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है। अभी श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारी मुझसे मेरे निवास स्थान पर मिलने आए थे। उन्होंने मुझे श्रीराम मंदिर में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के अवसर पर अयोध्या आने के लिए निमंत्रित किया है।



मैं खुद को बहुत धन्य महसूस कर रहा… pic.twitter.com/rc801AraIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2023

Why is the Pran-Pratishtha happening on 22nd January 2024?

Kameshwar Chaupal explained that according to Hindu tradition, housewarming is best done during an auspicious period. Hindus have struggled for centuries for the Ram Temple. Due to the auspicious timing on 22nd January 2024, it has been chosen for the Pran-Pratishtha in the sanctum sanctorum of the newly constructed Ram Temple.

It is noteworthy that Lord Shri Ram was born during the Abhijit Yoga. Compared to other dates, this auspicious Yoga will remain for an extended period on 22nd January 2024. This is the reason why this date has been deemed most suitable for the Pran-Pratishtha.

What is Abhijit Yoga?

Abhijit Yoga occurs daily, although its duration varies. Sometimes it lasts only for a moment, while at other times, it extends for a considerable period. It is considered the most auspicious or highly favourable moment of the day. It is believed that commencing any task during this Yoga increases the likelihood of its success.

When can people start visiting the magnificent Ram Temple to get Darshan of the deity?

Kameshwar Chaupal informed OpIndia that from 25th January 2024, the general public will be able to visit the majestic Ram Temple to witness the deity’s presence and get the holy Darshan of Lord Ram. However, the decision regarding which idol will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum has not been made yet. Three different idols are being crafted. Similarly, the final decision on who will oversee the Pran-Pratishtha and the decision regarding who will be the patron sages holding the rituals is still pending.

Special darshan will be arranged for the Karsevaks across the country

According to Chaupal, individuals who participated in the movement for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple from 1984 to the Supreme Court’s 2019 ruling will receive a special darshan at the temple. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will extend invitations to karsevaks from various regions, granting them the opportunity to witness the deity. As part of this initiative, karsevaks from Nepal and North Bihar will have darshan on 2nd February 2024, while those from South Bihar and Jharkhand will have their turn on 3rd February 2024.