Saturday, October 14, 2023
HomeSportsCricket'Shaheen Afridi is no Wasim Akram...no need to raise him to high pedestal': Ravi...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Shaheen Afridi is no Wasim Akram…no need to raise him to high pedestal’: Ravi Shastri slams the hype around Pakistani bowler

“Shaheen Shah Afridi koi Wasim Akram nahin hai…usko itna upar nahin chadhana chahiye…thik thak bowler hai…vaisa boliye (Shaheen Shah Afridi is no Wasim Akram. He is good with the new ball, but apart from that, there’s nothing special. He’s no big deal. You have to accept the truth),” Shastri said.

OpIndia Staff
Ravi Shastri Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi (Image Source: ESPN)
11

As the Indian batting line-up, most notably the Indian captain, Rohit Sharma, blunted the famed Pakistani bowling, hitting sixes and boundaries at will, former Indian cricketer and ace commentator Ravi Shastri dismissed unwarranted hype around frontline Pakistan bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. 

“Shaheen Shah Afridi koi Wasim Akram nahin hai…usko itna upar nahin chadhana chahiye…thik thak bowler hai…vaisa boliye (Shaheen Shah Afridi is no Wasim Akram. He is good with the new ball, but apart from that, there’s nothing special. He’s no big deal. You have to accept the truth),” Shastri said while commentating alongside Irfan Pathan abd Jatin Sapru. 

India coasted to victory in their encounter with arch-rivals Pakistan, extending their unbeaten streak in the World Cups to 8-0. India’s emphatic victory was powered by an impactful all-round bowling performance and imperious batting by captain Rohit Sharma, who hit six sixes in his 86 before getting out on the short mid-wicket. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul finished things off in style, surpassing Pakistan’s 191 in 31st over.

In a one-sided affair, India once again proved to be a better side pulling a convincing victory against a formidable but unpredictable Pakistani side. With this 7-wicket victory, India has improved its net run rate and thrown open the doors of qualification which now seems to be an inevitable outcome.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
661,589FollowersFollow
30,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com