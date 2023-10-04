On 30th September, Taylor Swift was the star attraction on the viewers’ side at MetLife Stadium with her rumoured boyfriend, Travis Kelce, when the duo was seen enjoying the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets. The celebrity box she sat in also had Sophie Turner and Hugh Jackman.

While her fans were pumped to see her ever-busy singing sensation enjoying some lively moments with Kelce at the game, critics suggest that her presence at the game could be a PR stunt. It is being discussed on social media that she specifically chose the “New York Jets” game to allegedly bury the reports of her CO2 emissions. Thanks to Search Engine Optimisation, if anyone searches “Taylor Swift Jet” in Google, the results will point towards links, photos and stories related to her and Kelce attending the game.

Taylor has been in the headlines multiple times for her extensive use of private jet for travelling. With the appearance at the game, there are rumours that Taylor’s PR team strategically pumped the search engines, burying the negative reports around the usage of private jets.

Taylor’s Eras Tour

Taylor’s Eras Tour, which commenced on 17th March this year and is set to conclude on 23rd November 2024, is the longest-running tour for the singing sensation. By the end of the tour, Taylor would have performed at 146 shows. The tour was originally supposed to end in August, but more dates and shows were added worldwide due to its success. Taylor moves with a large team, and the equipment used in the tour is transported using massive trucks. The other side of the very successful tour is that it is going to add to the allegations of her being the top celebrity in CO2 emissions.

Taylor Swift topped the list of CO2 emissions

In July 2022, Yard released a list of celebrities with the worst CO2 emission ranking. Taylor topped the list with 170 flights from January to July. She spent 22,923 minutes in the, which equals 15.9 days, leading to a total of a whopping 8,293.54 tonnes. It was 1,184.8 times more CO2 than the average person’s annual emissions.

Celebrities, world leaders, climate change and hypocrisy

Celebrities and world leaders are often seen as hypocrites as they travel in their private jets and mega yachts to attend climate change summits. In July 2019, top names like Barack Obama, Prince Harry, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Pary and others participated in a three-day event to focus on the fight against climate change. The intentions could be good, but they all travelled in there, waiting for private jets to reach the venue. The attendees showed up at the event using at least 100 private jets, and 114 first-class seats were booked to arrive at Palermo, Italy, from Los Angeles alone to attend the event.

In January 2023, world leaders met at Davos to discuss climate change. 118 private jets were used to ferry these leaders to the venue.

Celebrities use SEO to hide dark past

Taylor is not the only celebrity rumoured to have used SEO to bury negative news around them. For example, Rob Lowe was part of the 2014 comedy “Sex Tape” that overshadowed her earlier career in the 1980s. Lindsay Lohan is rumoured to have used her single “Xanax” to bury the reports of her drug usage history.

What is SEO and its evil use?

SEO or Search Engine Optimization can be defined as a digital marketing strategy aimed to improve a website’s visibility in the results on search engines. There are tons of techniques and practices to enhance a website’s ranking for searches related to specific phrases or keywords. With time, SEO experts have developed techniques to confuse the algorithms developed by Search engines and gain top rankings despite the quality of the content.

SEO can be evil when it’s used to dishonour search results or deceive users. The unethical ways to gain ranking or to bury news about an individual are often discouraged by search engines, and tech companies like Alphabet (Google) keep upgrading their algorithms to find their way around the unethical practices.