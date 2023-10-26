Telangana is heading toward assembly election and the political fervor is palpable. Amid this, a live TV debate turned ugly with Bharat Rashtra Samithi Quthbullapur MLA K.P. Vivekananda who is also running from the same constituency physically assaulted Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kuna Srisailam Goud who is a candidate from the same seat.

The politicians exchanged charges of seizing land and when Kuna Srisailam Goud criticised the BRS MLA and accused his father of land-grabbing. K.P. Vivekananda lost his tamper in response to these allegations and proceeded to physically assault the BJP leader. He barged towards Goud menacingly and grasped Goud’s neck with his hand.

However, the police and others intervened immediately and brought the situation under control. Members of both political parties rushed to the stage, smashed barricades, threw chairs and yelled slogans as the scene descended into chaos.

The intensive verbal argument rapidly escalated into a violent action when K.P. Vivekananda aggressively advanced towards Kuna Srisailam Goud. Within seconds, he went from pushing his political opponent to setting aside his microphone and reaching for the BJP leader’s throat and slamming him back with force.

The video of this incident went viral on social media. The show was organised to talk about the Telangana legislative elections, however, the ugly conflict disrupted the television programme. The polling in the state is scheduled to be held on 30 November.

BJP reacted sharply to the unruly behaviour of the BRS leader and proclaimed that the rowdy action was a result of their displeasure at their upcoming defeat at the hands of the former. “What better can be expected from a party of goons,” noted BJP Telangana.

The deplorable attack on BJP MLA candidate Kuna Srisailam Goud Garu by BRS goon & sitting MLA KP Vivekananda shows the frustration in BRS that they are losing to the BJP.



What better can be expected from a party of goons.#KCRFailedTelangana pic.twitter.com/4YqZJCDzxJ — BJP Telangana (@BJP4Telangana) October 25, 2023

Prominent Telangana BJP leader G Kishan Reddy denounced the incident and pointed out, “The hallmark of BRS is goondaism (thuggery).” He forewarned the people of the state and observed, “It’s shocking when a contesting opposition candidate is attacked and scuffled in open public. Imagine if BRS returns to power even common people will be attacked in the same manner.”

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗛𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗕𝗥𝗦 – 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗶𝘀𝗺



BJP MLA candidate from Quthuballapur @KunaSrisailam attacked by BRS sitting MLA.



It’s shocking when a contesting opposition candidate is attacked and scuffled in open public, imagine if BRS returns to power even common… pic.twitter.com/h4kj3m9ydw — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 25, 2023

Firebrand BJP leader and Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh also condemned the instance and remarked that the attack displayed the frustration and arrogance of the leaders of K. Chandrashekar Rao’s party.

I strongly condemn the attitude of BRS MLA KP Vivekanand who physically assaulted our Kuthbullapur BJP MLA candidate and former MLA Kuna Srisailam Goud.



It clearly shows BRS leader frustration and arrogance. https://t.co/tCk0U5fa9f — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) October 25, 2023

BRS defended its lawmaker and its spokesman Sravan Dasoju claimed that the BJP leader had mentioned the father of the BRS MLA, considering that both were expected to behave properly and politely throughout the discussion. He asserted that Kuna Srisailam Goud was a legislator before K.P. Vivekanand who is presently serving in the position.

“Both of them are supposed to have maintained decency, decorum and be restrained.” He contended that the MLA should not have assaulted his opponent and the ex-MLA should not have targeted the former’s parents. “Both could have been sensible and realised the whole world is watching them.”