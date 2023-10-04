A bizarre case has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur where a person named Shailendra Nishad reached a police station with a complaint against goats for stealing flowers. According to him, some goats entered his field and started eating the marigold blooms. He was able to catch two of them from the spot which he then put in an auto and drove to the cops. This has created a peculiar situation for the authorities who are now in an odd predicament and unsure of what course of action to take.

The culprit goats. (Source: Aaj Tak)

The strange incident which transpired in the Gauri Kakra village of the Bhitargaon block has turned into a topic of discussion in the neighbourhood. Flowers are cultivated around here and the complainant who is a farmer by profession is also into Floriculture. He had been worried for quite some time because someone would secretly pluck them in the evening. He asked the people of his hamlet regarding the same but could not find any information.

On 2nd October, he decided against going to the city to sell the flowers and sat down with a stick to guard his fields. Meanwhile, in the evening he discovered that four to five goats had invaded his land from one side and devoured the flowers. He became outraged and tried to capture the four-legged thieves.

However, he was able to nab only two of them after which he went straight to the road, loaded them into the vehicle and arrived at the police station. The policemen were astounded to witness the man with the goats and shocked to learn the reason behind his visit.

When the cops inquired about the purpose of bringing the livestock there, he responded, “Sir, they quietly gorge on my flowers every day due to which I am suffering a lot of financial loss. However, the owner of the goats does not pay any attention to them. Therefore, I caught these goats which steal and eat my flowers and brought them here.”

The cops were perplexed about what to do after hearing his story, however, they later found out who the animals belonged to. Police Inspector Pramod Kumar informed that they are of a girl in the village. Someone had loosed them and they went into the fields, but now instruction has been given to keep them tied. Authorities have also warned that the animals should not enter the victim’s fields again. The matter was resolved and he has forgiven the goat owner and no First Information Report was submitted either.