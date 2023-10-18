On Saturday (14th October), Prayagraj Police arrested Samajwadi Party leader and Block President Mohammad Muzaffar. Accused Muzaffar is a history-sheeter with over 34 cases against him including those of cow slaughter. On Saturday last week, the Samajwadi Party leader was trying to escape while wearing a Burqa, however, the police caught hold of the burqa-clad Mohammad Muzaffar and arrested him.

Reportedly, Prayagraj Police received information on Saturday that Mohammad Muzaffar is going to attend a Nikah ceremony at Prayag Garden near Bamrauli. The accused Samajwadi Party leader had gone to attend the Nikah of his alleged friend Dr Shafqat. Accused Muzaffar somehow found out that the police were coming to arrest him. He then donned a Burqa to avoid getting identified, however, the police team recognised him and arrested him.

Upon receiving information about Mohammad Muzaffar’s arrest, his supporters gathered outside the Bamrauli Police Station and caused a ruckus. Muzaffar’s wife also filed an application in the High Court fearing some ‘untoward’ incident following the arrest of her husband.

On Sunday (15th October), the police produced the Samajwadi Party leader before the court. The court sent Kaurihar block president Mohammad Muzaffar to jail. The arrest of Mohammad Muzaffar was made in connection with a case registered against him on May 11 this year at the Soraon police station in Prayagraj. The case was filed by the police upon having found a truck carrying 16 livestock in awful condition on the roadside. Eight of the cows were still alive, while the other eight had died. The corpses of the dead animals were covered in scratch marks. In this case, police had filed an FIR under IPC 429, Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, against the unidentified truck driver and two other unknown persons.

During the investigation, the police found that the accused Mohammad Muzaffar was involved in the case. Muzaffar had been absconding since then. On Sunday, he was finally apprehended. There are roughly 34 cases filed against Muzaffar in districts such as Prayagraj, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, and Kaushambi, among others. Moreover, details of several benami properties of Muzaffar have also emerged. In November 2022, a property worth Rs 10 crore of Mohammad Muzaffar was also attached.