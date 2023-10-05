Thursday, October 5, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Faheem, Saleem, Yusuf, and Islam arrested for cattle smuggling, all 4 injured in police encounter while trying to escape

The police confirmed the development and stated that the accused are cow smugglers and have slaughtered, and sold the beef illegally several times in the past.

OpIndia Staff
On Wednesday, 4th October, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested 4 cattle smugglers after a short encounter in the Tanda and Swar region of the Rampur district. The accused were arrested after being caught taking a bull for slaughter. The four accused got injured during an encounter and were taken to the hospital for treatment. Two police personnel have also been reported injured. They are also being treated at a hospital.

According to the reports, the police initiated the action in the case after they received a tip regarding the presence of cow smugglers in the Swar region of the city. The police reached the spot to see that the accused had tied a bull to a rope and were taking it somewhere illegally. The accused saw the police and initiated firing at them.

The police also began firing in retaliation and injured the accused. One of the police officers who reportedly sustained injuries during the encounter has been identified as Rakesh Kumar. All the accused are residents of Rampur.

The accused persons have been booked by the police under the relevant sections of the law and are being treated at the hospital.

The police confirmed the development and stated that the accused are cow smugglers and have slaughtered, and sold the beef illegally several times in the past. “It’s just this last week that these people are said to have slaughtered a bull,” the police said.

Cattle are a source of livelihood for millions in rural India and are loved as their family members. Cows, especially, are also considered holy by Hindus.

Cattle smuggling is a criminal menace where smugglers, often working in tandem with butchers, steal cows, sometimes even stray cows, for slaughter.

Further investigations into the given case are underway.

