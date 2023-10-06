In a shocking incident reported from the state of Uttar Pradesh, a 15-year-old Hindu girl was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon by a person identified as Shauqeen in the Modinagar region of Ghaziabad district. The brutal attack resulted in 9 severe injuries on the body of the victim girl including serious injuries on her head, neck, and hands, as well as a fractured elbow.

According to the reports, the accused was closely associated with the Hindu girl’s father and stayed just across the street from the victim’s family residence.

The incident reportedly happened on the evening of Thursday, 5th October. The accused attacked the school-going girl with swords several times and later fled away from the spot after seeing neighbors approaching to help the victim girl. Some of the witnesses say that the accused also flaunted the weapon after launching an attack on the girl.

The Police took cognizance of the incident and arrested the accused under the relevant sections of the law. “The enraged crowd bashed the accused for launching a deadly attack on the victim girl. The police, however, reached the spot and arrested the accused,” one of the officers said.

जब आक्रोशित भीड़ हट गई तो अभि0 शौकीन को मेडिकल परीक्षण हेतु CHC मोदीनगर लाया गया था।CHC का एक गेट बन्द होने के कारण बाहर उतारकर पैदल ही अन्दर लाया जा रहा था तो उसने मौका पाकर पुलिसकर्मी की सर्विस पिस्टल छीनकर भागने लगा व पुलिस टीम पर फायरिंग शुरु कर दी।प्र0नि0 मोदीनगर द्वारा(2/3) — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) October 5, 2023

He also added that the accused tried to flee when he was being taken for medical examination, but was nabbed. “He grabbed an opportunity and tried to attack the police with their service gun while he was being taken for medical examination. He fired at the police officers. In retaliation, the Modinagar Police also fired at his leg and nabbed him. He has been taken to the hospital and is being treated,” the police added.

One of the neighbors who witnessed the incident said that the accused was ‘friends’ with the father of the victim girl. “They stay close by and have good relations. The girl is suffering today. The accused should be strictly punished. He should be hanged to death for attacking the innocent girl. He has ruined her life completely,” Bheem Singh said.

One of the witnesses demanding justice for the girl (Jagran news)

Meanwhile, one woman identified as Rajbala said that the accused usually used to eat food at the victim’s place. “They (accused and the victim’s father) had good relations. For the past two years, the accused used to have food at his place. Sometimes the girl only used to serve him. She looked at him as her brother. She also tied Rakhi to his wrist on Rakshabandhan. But this incident shows the accused’s hatred towards the girl,” she added.

The victim’s father also commented on the issue and said that the accused used to object to the girl attending school. He also imposed pressure on her to change the school. “Shauqeen wanted the girl to change her school. A few days ago some girl from her school ran away with her boyfriend. So he wanted the victim to change the school. A minor argument also happened between me and him over this issue. He then also pressured us to change her tuition. He used to torture her and never used to leave her alone,” he added.

Several local Hindu organizations have also taken cognizance of the incident and extended support to the family of the victim girl. They have demanded strict punishment against the accused.

The reason behind the attack is not yet known. The police have nabbed the accused and also booked him under the relevant sections of the law. The girl meanwhile has obtained severe injuries on her body. She is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Further investigations into the case are underway.