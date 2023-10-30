On Monday (30th October), the fans of Virat Kohli, an Indian international cricketer and the former captain of the Indian national cricket team, slammed the Dainik Jagran media for writing and printing articles comparing Kohli with Rohit Sharma on their differing approach to the game. Kohli fans called for a boycott of the Dainik Jagran media and burned their publication after it published an article on Kohli’s batting approach in the ongoing World Cup.

In an article written by journalist Abhishek Tripathi for Dainik Jagran, the author slammed Kohli while praising Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma. In the article titled, ‘Shatak Par Ravaiyaa alag alag (two different point of views on century)’ the journalist stated that Kohli concentrated more on completing centuries. Meanwhile, he praised Rohit Sharma and said he played for the Indian team and concentrated more on big shots.

Screenshot from Twitter (X)

India won 6 cricket matches back-to-back in the World Cup 2023 season heading towards the semi-finals. Every player’s performance under the leadership of Rohit Sharma has been nothing but spectacular. The Men in Blue have shown remarkable consistency by winning 6 one-day matches and securing their position in the semi-finals.

However, the comparisons between former captain Virat Kohli and current team captain in all formats, Rohit Sharma have upset the Kohli fans. The Kohli fans on Monday, 30th October burned the Dainik Jagran newspaper and shared the videos on social media platforms trending the hashtag that called out Dainik Jagran.

Virat Kohli fans burned Dainik Jagran newspapers because Dainik Jagran published articles against Virat Kohli.

😂😭😂😭😂#BoycottDainikJagranpic.twitter.com/hpFu07oXJy — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 30, 2023

Never mess with King 👑 and his fans. #BoycottDainikJagran pic.twitter.com/7nwGQAOGxo — Ujjwal Rai 🇮🇳 (@U23337) October 30, 2023

This is how Dainik Jagran should be treated for writing against India's pride Virat Kohli#BoycottDainikJagran pic.twitter.com/2F5Xkl9ZR8 — aks (@ReignOfVirat) October 30, 2023

Friendly reminder – Never mess with Mighty Virat Kohli fans#BoycottDainikjagran pic.twitter.com/7Q5f6l7nhX — KT (@Iconicwhyrat) October 30, 2023

My Aunt who is a huge Kohli fan sent me this picture 😭🤣#BoycottDainikjagran pic.twitter.com/2lUzgOllId — Daksh (@82MCG_) October 30, 2023

The journalist wrote an account of Virat Kohli and his attempts to complete centuries during the six matches. He indicated that Kohli focussed on the century and played to complete 100 runs. While praising Rohit Sharma, journalist Abhishek Tripathi also alleged that Kohli did not play for India but had a personal interest in achieving his individual goals.

The article published in Dainik Jagran irked the fans of Virat Kohli who also hurled abuses at the reporter from Kanpur and the media house. However, hours after Tripathi who is the sports editor at Dainik Jagran shared the article on X, he posted another sarcastic tweet targeting the fans of the cricketer. “Winter is coming, ‘fans’ are about to go off,” he tweeted.

ठंड आ रही है, पंखे बंद होने वाले हैं… — Abhishek Tripathi / अभिषेक त्रिपाठी (@abhishereporter) October 30, 2023

Earlier today, former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir also praised Rohit Sharma and indirectly targeted Virat Kohli over his centuries. “Rohit does not think of centuries. He plays selflessly. Thinking and strategies differ when one plays for India and when one plays for attaining centuries. Rohit plays for India. If he had thought about centuries, he would have made 40-45 centuries easily till date,” Gambhir was quoted as saying by Dainik Jagran.

Kohli is largely recognized as one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history. The International Cricket Council honored him as the male cricketer of the decade in 2020. Kohli has also been instrumental in India’s success, captaining the team from 2014 to 2022 and lifting the World Cup in 2011 and the Champions Trophy in 2013.

He is one of just four Indian cricketers who have played 500 matches for his country. Kohli is the fourth-highest run-scorer in international cricket and ranks second in terms of international hundreds scored.