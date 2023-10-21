Saturday, October 21, 2023
Vivek Agnihotri to make 3-part film ‘Parva: An Epic Tale of Dharma’ inspired by Mahabharata

The film will be based on Padma Bhushan Dr SL Bhyrappa’s modern classic 'Parva - An Epic Tale of Dharma'.

OpIndia Staff
Vivek Agnihotri
Vivek Agnihotri with SL Bhyrappa. Poster of film Parva. Image Source: X handle of Vivek Agnihotri
24

On Saturday (21st October), film director Vivek Agnihotri announced from his X handle that he is making a 3-part film on the great Indian epic Mahabharata. The film will be based on Padma Bhushan Dr SL Bhyrappa’s modern classic ‘Parva – An Epic Tale of Dharma’.

Vivek Agnihotri posted, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Is Mahabharat HISTORY or MYTHOLOGY? We, at I AM BUDDHA, are grateful to the almighty to be presenting Padma Bhushan Dr SL Bhyrappa’s ‘modern classic’: PARVA – AN EPIC TALE OF DHARMA. There is a reason why PARVA is called ‘Masterpiece of masterpieces’.”

In the next post, Vivek Agnihotri shared a video explaining his motive behind taking up this topic for his next film. Vivek Agnihotri said in this video, “It is said that there is no story whose original inspiration is not found in Mahabharata. Is Mahabharata just an epic or is it the consciousness of Bharat? However, a question has been asked for centuries. Is Mahabharata history or mythology? Dr SL Bhyrappa is honoured with many awards in literature and art. After researching for 17 years, Padma Bhushan Dr SL Bhyrappa wrote a modern classic titled ‘Parva’. There is a reason why PARVA is called ‘Masterpiece of masterpieces’.”

Agnihotri added, “‘Parva’ has been translated into many Indian languages, as well as other foreign languages like English, Russian, and Mandarin. It has also been translated into Sanskrit. It turned out to be a best-seller in every language. We feel very happy and proud that Dr SL Bhyarappa trusted us with the responsibility of bringing this to the silver screen. The film ‘Parva – An Epic Tale of Dharma’ will be made in three parts. The work for the same has been started.”

In this video, Vivek Agnihotri is seen touching the feet of the senior Kannada author, seeking his blessings. Vivek Agnihotri and Prakash Belawadi will collaborate on the script of this film. Prakash Belawadi, a seasoned journalist, has also been seen in several films as an actor. The film will be produced under the banner of Vivek Agnihotri’s production house ‘I am Buddha‘. Pallavi Joshi will be the producer of the film.

It is notable that SL Bhyrappa is seen as a towering figure of Kannada literature. Honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2023, the Padma Shri in 2016, and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship in 2015 by the Indian government, he is celebrated for his seminal work, ‘Parva’, considered a timeless creation.

