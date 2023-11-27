On Monday (27th November), the Adani Group denied any connection between the company and the collapse of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. According to the group, there have been “nefarious attempts” by some elements to connect it to the collapse of the tunnel under construction, which led to the trapping of 41 workers since November 12.

Clarification on nefarious attempts to link us to the unfortunate collapse of a tunnel in Uttarakhand. pic.twitter.com/4MoycgDe1U — Adani Group (@AdaniOnline) November 27, 2023

“We strongly condemn these attempts and those behind them. We clarify with utmost emphasis that the Adani Group or any of its subsidiaries has no direct or indirect involvement of any kind in the tunnel’s construction,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson makes it clear that the group has no ownership or equity in the company that is building the tunnel. The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), a state-run organization, is building the tunnel on the Char Dham route. “At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the trapped workers and their families,” the statement read.

This is after several people on social media attempted to establish links between Navayuga Engineering Company Limited, which is responsible for carrying out the tunnel’s construction, and Adani.

“Collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel was built by Navayuga Engineering, an incorporated partner of Adani Enterprise,” said one of the users linking the report published by the Wire.

Adani Hatao Infrastructure Bachaohttps://t.co/e6vAmUtaIS — ‎Chirag Patel (@tuvter) November 26, 2023

Another one said, “As soon as Navyug Eng. Pvt. Ltd & its owner Adani were exposed, all people who had pitched tents in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, ran away. Adani is actually responsible for the Silkyara Tunnel accident. Modi is a partner.”

Just like Morbi Bridge accident,for which a watchmaker was responsible. — NEVER MIND (@J__bhatt) November 27, 2023

Even, YouTuber Abhisar Sharma who was recently raided by Delhi Police in the Newsclick scandal claimed that Adani and the Navayuga company had business links that led to the construction of the tunnel in Uttarkashi. Sharma, while basing his opinion on the Wire, said in the video clearly that Navayuga company was acquired by Adani who is looking after the construction of the tunnel at present.

The Wire in its report published on 18th November claimed that Adani had links to the Navayuga, a Hyderabad-based multi-crore company. “The Adani group had been eyeing the Krishnapatnam Port Company in Andhra Pradesh for several years. However, it had gone to a company of the Navayuga group during the TDP era. With Jagan Reddy then taking on the firm, Adani tried its luck once more and successfully acquired it.”

“In July 2020, the Competition Commission of India under the Union Ministry of Finance gave its consent to the Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones to buy out a 75% stake in that port from Navayuga. The remaining 25% was taken over in 2021,” the report claimed.

However, Adani released a media statement on 27th November and stated that it had nothing to do with the construction of the tunnel in Uttarkashi. The Uttarkashi tunnel is being built by the Hyderabad-based Navayuga Engineering Company Limited as a component of the Char Dham project. The company has no apparent affiliation with the Adani Group.

Notably, Gautam Adani has faced several attacks from the leftist liberal cabal in recent months which all began due to the Hinderburg’s report. In January 2023, Hindenburg Research accused the Adani Group of stock price manipulation and fraud. The report also alleged that the group invested millions of dollars in its own companies’ publicly traded stocks through offshore structures. The Adani Group denied the charges, calling them “meritless”.

In spite of Adani denying the report and issuing clarification in the case, several left-leaning media houses and political parties like the Congress continued to attack Adani in an attempt to target Modi. Congress and the Left ecosystem went into overdrive to attack the Adani Group without providing an objective analysis of the Hindenburg Research report.

In the given case, leftists including left-leaning media portals have begun targeting Adani over the tunnel construction when the businessman has nothing to do with the company that is responsible for the construction of the tunnel in Uttarkashi.