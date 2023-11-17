Friday, November 17, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAgra: Man from West Bengal stopped from offering Namaz illegally at Taj Mahal, SC...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Agra: Man from West Bengal stopped from offering Namaz illegally at Taj Mahal, SC banned prayers by outsiders in 2018

In 2018, Supreme Court of India refused to allow prayers by outsiders at the mosque on the premises of the Taj Mahal, maintaining that the monument’s preservation was paramount.

OpIndia Staff
Agra: Tourist from West Bengal stopped from offering Namaz illegally at Taj Mahal
Represntative image via Hindustan Times
22

On Thursday (16th November), a tourist from West Bengal was barred from performing ‘namaz’ in the Taj Mahal’s garden. The incident came to the notice after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on duty spotted a visitor laying out his prayer mat in the garden.

The CISF personnel intervened and stopped the tourist from offering Namaz within the premises. As per the order of the Supreme Court of India, offering Namaz is not allowed at the ASI site, even at the Shahi mosque in the Taj Mahal premises except on Fridays.

Senior conservation assistant for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Prince Vajpayee commented on the issue and said that the video of the incident was verified and confirmed. “A video surfaced on Thursday and upon verification, it was confirmed that a tourist from West Bengal had unfurled his prayer mat in the Taj Mahal garden, preparing for ‘namaz.’ The CISF personnel promptly intervened,” he added. 

The tourist was led to the control room, where he expressed surprise at the prohibition on performing ‘namaz’ at the Taj Mahal. He was then allowed to continue his visit to Agra after submitting a written apology. Vajpayee clarified that Namaz was not performed and that the man later adhered to the rules.

4 people were arrested in 2022 for offering Namaz on the Taj Mahal premise

Notably, this is not the first time a man has been caught offering Namaz on the Taj Mahal premises after the ASI banned it in the year 2018, allowing only locals to perform it on Fridays. On 26th May 2022, a similar incident was reported where 4 individuals were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for offering Namaz in the Taj Mahal premises on a non-Friday. All the accused had been booked under section 153 of the Indian Penal Code. 

The ASI Agra Circle, Raj Kumar Patel was then quoted as saying that even on Fridays only residents of the Tajganj locality, where the mausoleum is located, are allowed to pray between 12 pm and 2 pm.

SC banned prayers by outsiders, allowed locals only on Fridays

It is important to note that the Supreme Court of India in the year 2018 refused to allow prayers by outsiders at the mosque on the premises of the Taj Mahal, maintaining that the monument’s preservation was paramount.

The three-judge bench of the apex court headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, in its judgment, had stressed that the Taj Mahal must be preserved as it is one of the seven wonders of the world. It further added that there was no need to conduct prayers within the complex of the Taj Mahal.

Also, in January 2018, the district administration had ordered that people should produce valid ID proof showing that they were residents of Agra, before entering the complex to offer Namaz. The administration barred outsiders from entering the complex, which remains closed to tourists every Friday.

ASI banned daily Namaz at the Taj Mahal as per SC orders

Months after the judgement by SC, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in December 2018 banned the offering of Namaz at the Taj Mahal on all days except Fridays. Superintending Archaeologist, ASI (Agra circle) had said, “Namaz can only be offered on Fridays and that, too, by local residents only.” 

Meanwhile, the President of the Taj Mahal Intezamia Committee, Syed Ibrahim Hussain Zaidi blamed the “Anti-Muslim” mindset of the central and state governments for the decision. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsnamaz taj mahal, agra taj mahal namaz, west bengal tourist namaz agra, agra taj mahal namaz, supreme court namaz taj mahal
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com