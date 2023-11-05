On Sunday (5th November), Delhi’s air quality index remained above 400, signifying severe air pollution. Residents of Delhi-NCR have been breathing hazardous air for days.

According to CPCB data, the air quality index (AQI) at Ayanagar was 464, in Dwarka Sector-8 it was 486, in Jahangirpuri it was 473, and around IGI Airport (T3) it was 489 lately.

All emergency measures, including a restriction on polluting trucks, commercial four-wheelers, and all sorts of construction, must be launched and enforced in the National Capital Region if the AQI exceeds 450, according to the Centre’s air pollution management plan.

In many areas throughout Delhi-NCR, the concentration of PM2.5 (particulate matter measuring 2.5), a fine particulate matter capable of penetrating deep into the respiratory system and causing health problems, exceeded the government-recommended safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic metre by seven to eight times. It was 80 to 100 times the WHO’s recommended 5 micrograms per cubic metre.

Even as you read this report the air quality of New Delhi remains hazardous. In the last 24 hours, the air quality in the national capital has fluctuated between hazardous (401-500) and severe (301-400).

Graph via aqi.in

Meanwhile, the closure of all primary schools in Delhi has been extended till 10 November. Taking to X, the Delhi Education Minister announced the closure of primary schools. She wrote, “As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For Grades 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes.”

As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November.



For Grade 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes. — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) November 5, 2023

The air quality in Delhi-NCR has deteriorated over the last week as a result of a stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, steady drop in temperatures, calm winds that trap particles etc.

Even as the people of Delhi continue to breathe toxic air, the ruling AAP government recently blamed BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel vehicles coming from Uttar Pradesh as contributing to the deterioration of the air quality index in the national capital. Before him, Saurabh Bhardwaj also claimed on Friday (3rd November) that the severity levels in Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad surpass those in Delhi. However, since there is an AAP government in Punjab, Saurabh Bhardwaj gave a virtual clean chit to the stubble-burning incidents in Punjab.

From NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System

AAP has been saying that stubble burning has come down heavily in Punjab, but satellite images show it is a complete lie. Fire maps released by NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System show very high levels of fire incidents in Punjab, while such incidents are negligible in neighbouring Haryana.

While stubble incidents were seen in both Punjab and Haryana last month, it has decreased considerably in Haryana but has increased in Punjab. With the advent of the dry season, it is causing havoc in the NCR region, covering the entire region in thick fog.

In fact, Punjab has seen a sudden spike in stubble-burning incidents since October 29, while Haryana has been witnessing a downward trend largely due to strict enforcement, real-time reporting and the deployment of district and block-level enforcement teams. As many as 5,140 farm fire incidents were reported in the first three days of November.

The situation is expected to continue for a couple of weeks, as paddy is yet to be harvested on 10 lakh hectares in Punjab. Farmers in northern India burn the leftover stubble after harvesting paddy to quickly prepare the ground to sow wheat.