34-year-old Indian woman Anju Thomas, who had travelled to a remote village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan to marry her Facebook friend returned to India on Wednesday (29th November). The woman returned only after being issued clearance from the Pakistan government.

Anju, who changed her name to Fatima after she converted to Islam and married Nasrullah in Pakistan, had her visa to Pakistan extended by a year in August this year. “We are waiting for the NOC (No-Objection Certificate) from the interior ministry in Islamabad for which we have already applied. The NOC process is a bit lengthy and it takes time to complete,” Anju’s Pakistani husband was quoted as saying.

The video of Anju returning to India was shared by ANI in which she could be seen running in a hurry. However, she said that she was happy and had nothing else to say. “I am happy. I have no other comments to make,” she said.

However, Nasrullah, Anju’s Pakistani husband had earlier said that Anju would return to Pakistan after meeting her children in India. “She will certainly come back as Pakistan is her home now,” he said.

It was earlier reported that 35-year-old Anju from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, had left her home in July on the pretext of visiting Jaipur. However, her husband Arvind learned the shocking reality that his wife had gone to Pakistan only when their son got sick, and he called Anju to ask when she would be back. Anju informed him that she was in Pakistan and would be back soon.

Anju and 29-year-old Nasrullah, from Upper Dir, Pakistan met on Facebook four years ago and started liking each other soon. During questioning by Pakistani authorities, Anju claimed that she could not live without Nasrullah. The duo eventually got married and the woman converted her religion to Islam. Anju is now known by the name of Fatima in Pakistan.

Anju’s husband in India, Arvind had earlier stated that Anju’s Visa should be investigated and that her documents should be thoroughly checked. He also appealed to the Indian government to take strict action against the woman as he decided to part ways with her.

Also, Anju’s father Gaya Prasad Thomas was quoted as saying that his daughter had ruined the life of her two children. He also said that she should have divorced her husband before doing something like this.

Anju and Arvind have a 15-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old son. Her Pakistani husband claimed that Anju was missing her kids and that she wanted to see them. She would return to Pakistan immediately as it is her home now, he said.