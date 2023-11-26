On 22nd November, Cameron Ortis, who is the former head of Canada’s Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) intelligence unit, was found guilty of leaking state secrets. Ortis was convicted of three counts of violating Canada’s Security of Information Act and one count of attempted violation, breach of trust and fraudulent use of a computer. With his conviction, Ortis became the first person convicted under the said Act.

Notably, the charges against Ortis stemmed from one of the most significant security breaches in Canada that caused concerns among the Five Eye allies. He allegedly revealed classified information to three individuals in 2015 and tried to do the same in another case. In 2019, Ortis was arrested following an extensive investigation by RCMP. The case sent a shockwave through the intelligence community in the Western world.

At the time of his arrest, Ortis was serving as the director general of the National Intelligence Coordination Centre, a branch of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), which is described as a “clearing house” for internal intelligence and sensitive information. He had gained a high-level security clearance since beginning work for RCMP in 2007 as a civilian member of the force.

In his defence, Ortis claimed he offered secret material to entice the individuals into using an online encryption service that is called Tutanota. He claimed that he did what he did to provide aid to the Allied spy agencies. Furthermore, Ortis claimed that he was working to “protect the country from an undisclosed grave threat”. He argued that his life was significantly affected following his arrest.

Ortis leaked information to Hezbollah-linked criminals

In October 2023, The Bureau reported that Ortis shared information in 2015 that would have helped Altag Khanani, one of the major figures in global money laundering rackets and terror funding operations linked to the Lebanese Shia Islamic terrorist organisation Hezbollah.

According to several reports of The Bureau, Ortis shared RCMP plans with four individuals who were indulged in a multi-billion-dollar money laundering and terror financing network, including one man named Vincent Ramos. The Five Eyes targeted these networks in late 2014. Apart from Ramos, other personnel with whom Ortis shared information were Salim, Henareh, and Muhammad Ashraf. He tried to share information with one Farzam Mehdizadeh as well.

The investigation into Ortis’ actions began when RCMP analysed a laptop linked to the CEO of Phantom Secure Communications Vincent Ramos. The laptop was linked to encrypted cell phones that were used by organised crimes. It was found during the investigation that Ortis was in touch with Ramos and two businessmen under Candian investigation. Furthermore, it was revealed under RCMP’s Project Saturation that criminal organisations were using Phantom Secure’s devices.

According to prosecutors, Ortis asked Ramos for C$27,429 ($20,000; £16,000) in exchange for sharing information on police operations. However, there is no evidence that he received the payment.

Leaked information linked to Khalistani narco-terror module

Furthermore, the documents and plans leaked by Ortis also named Harmohan Singh Hakimzada, a pro-Khalistani Sikh individual who has been accused of being the kingpin of a narco-terror racket. Hakimzada family lives in the United Aram Emirates (UAE). Harmohan, his son Jasmeet and his wife Eljeet Kaur are named as key individuals in narco-terror funding by the Office of Foreign Assets Control department of the US Treasury. Their four companies with headquarters in India were named in the matter in 2019.

In August 2023, the National Investigation Agency attached properties of Varinder Singh Chahal, an accused in the narco-terror network and Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF). He was a close associate of Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada and KLF’s chief Harmeet Singh. Reports suggest that Hakimzada has a significant presence in foreign drug trafficking networks spread across the United States, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Prosecutors sought 20-year jail term for Ortis

The prosecutors would be seeking a 20-year term for Ortis emphasising his lack of authority to disclose classified information to unauthorised personnel. Furthermore, Ortis’ bail has been revoked since the jury found him guilty of leaking classified information. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 2024.

OpIndia’s detailed report on Narco-Terrorism can be checked here.