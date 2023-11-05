Sunday, November 5, 2023
Updated:

Croatian Foreign Minister tries to kiss German counterpart during EU Conference, gets called out for ‘sexual harassment’

Radman’s act drew the ire of several prominent leaders and social media users who called out his actions calling it shameful and ‘sexual harassment’.

OpIndia Staff
Croatian FM tries to kiss German FM, politicians, activists and media slam the act calling it 'sexual harassment' (Image Source - AFP/X)
3

Croatia’s Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman courted controversy after he was caught awkwardly trying to kiss his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during a group photo on Thursday (2nd November).

The video of the incident which has gone viral shows the 65-year-old Radman (65) simultaneously reaching out to shake Baerbock’s hand and leaning in trying to kiss her during a photo shoot for the European Union (EU) conference in Berlin.

However, Baerbock (42) politely dodged his attempt and turned her cheek. After the incident, she quickly turned straight towards the cameras before giggling uncomfortably.

When the photo shoot ended, Baerbock stepped away from Grlic Radman. She started talking to someone behind him, while the Croatian politician kept his eyes glued on her, reported the New York Post.

Strikingly, when Radman tried to kiss Baerbock, the remaining dignitaries present at the photo session seemed unfazed by the incident. However, Radman’s act caught the ire of several prominent leaders and social media users who called out his actions calling it shameful and ‘sexual harassment’.

Similarly, prominent women’s rights activists from Croatia also slammed the Croatian Foreign Minister. Croatian activist Rada Boric termed the act “highly inappropriate” adding that “warm greetings” were out of place for the professional relationship.

Speaking with local Croatian outlet Jutarnji List, Boric said, “It’s clear that such a relationship doesn’t exist here and that the (German) minister was left surprised with such closeness.” 

In a post on X, Former Croatian Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor lambasted Grlic Radman without directly mentioning his name or the incident itself. She wrote in Croatian, “Kissing women violently is also called violence, isn’t it?” Additionally, other local outlets also slammed the incident as “sexual harassment.” 

When the controversy escalated, Croatian FM Radman tried to play it down claiming that he was only trying to “warmly” greet his German counterpart. He said, “I don’t know what the problem was. We always greet each other warmly. It is a warm human approach to a colleague.” 

However, the German press agency, DPA reported that he has apologised for his conduct. As per Croatian media, Radman stated, “Maybe it was an awkward moment. If someone saw something bad in it, then I apologise to whoever took it that way.” 

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Baerbock has not commented so far on the uncomfortable display of affection, but officials around her reportedly said Grlic Radman had been late to the photo shoot and yet to say his hellos to the German foreign minister.

Speaking with German outlet Bild, insiders said that the kiss was only a “clumsy attempt to quickly greet each other.” 

Earlier, a similar incident was reported when Spain’s head of soccer Luis Rubiales received severe backlash for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the Women’s World Cup ceremony. She had later said that she was uncomfortable with Rubiales’ actions. Initially, Rubiales defended the smooch but after massive outrage, he apologised publicly and ultimately resigned.

