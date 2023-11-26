A war of words erupted between former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria and India Today ‘journalist’ Rajdeep Sardesai on X over the latter’s interview with Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

Danish Kaneria woke up on Sunday (26th November) and decided to remind Sardesai of the years-old embarrassment he faced at the hands of businessman Mukesh Ambani. He also took a swipe at Sardesai for misusing the term “Mysore Pak” to attack him.

“How often has Rajdeep fixed the news to align with his agenda or that of his masters? Misusing the term ‘Mysore pak’ like he does with his journalist title! BTW, I watched your full interview with Mr Mukesh Ambani,” Kaneria posted on X.

How often has Rajdeep fixed the news to align with his agenda or that of his masters? Misusing the term 'mysore pak' like he does with his journalist title!



BTW, I watched your full interview with Mr. Mukesh Ambani. 😂 https://t.co/qRCWdCn3jw — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) November 26, 2023

Kaneria’s comments came in response to Rajdeep Sardesai calling him a ‘spot/match fixer’ and claiming that the former Pakistani right-arm leg spinner has joined the ‘Mysore Pak IT Cell’.

“When a Pakistani spot fixer/match fixer becomes part of the Mysore Pak IT cell. Go get a life @DanishKaneria61. Next time watch the full half hour interview, not the 60 seconds that your IT cell Chief tells you to tweet. Shameless,” Sardesai wrote.

When a Pakistani spot fixer/match fixer becomes part of the Mysore Pak IT cell. Go get a life @DanishKaneria61 . Next time watch the full half hour interview, not the 60 seconds that your IT cell Chief tells you to tweet . Shameless. https://t.co/vssHgrN563 — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) November 25, 2023

The spat between Danish Kaneria and Rajdeep Sardesai started on Saturday (25th November) after Danish Kaneria reacted to a video of Sardesai conducting an interview of Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.

In the video, Rajdeep Sardesai is seen sitting with CM Gehlot and singing a song while asking the latter a question. “When bathroom singer became journalist,” Kaneria posted on X.

When bathroom singer became journalist 😂 https://t.co/S2VpTlGr0z — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) November 25, 2023

Notably, the IndiaToday TV presenter towards the end of his interview with Gehlot asked if the CM was interested in Hindi songs. “When Ashok ji is alone with family at home, not surrounded by anyone, What does he like to listen to?” Sardesai asked a hard-hitting question.

Gehlot said he liked listening to old songs. Dissatisfied with a half-hearted answer, Sardesai tweaked his question. He asked, “I am trying to know that there must be something about Ashok Gehlot that the people don’t know.”

When Mukesh Ambani told Rajdeep Sardesai ‘I don’t take you seriously’

Back in March 2017, India Today Conclave published a 6-minute interview of Rajdeep Sardesai with business tycoon Mukesh Ambani. Sardesai introduced him as the most powerful person in the country.

When he asked Ambani how he felt when he introduced him the way he did, Ambani said, “I don’t believe that. I do not take you seriously.” Sardesai, humiliated by the ‘most powerful person’, could only say, “Are yeh kya baat hui (What are you saying).”