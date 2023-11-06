The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has been hogging headlines but for all the wrong reasons. The party has become synonymous with corruption scams. While several senior Aam Aadmi Party leaders have been implicated and various others are on the radar of the federal agencies in connection with the Delhi Liquor Policy scam case in Delhi, the ED, on Monday (November 6) arrested Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case registered against him last year related to a Rs 40 crore bank scam.

The Jalandhar ED reportedly arrested the AAP minister when he was addressing an AAP workers’ meeting at Amargarh in Malerkotla district on Monday morning.

The federal agency said that the AAP MLA was arrested as he evaded four summons for questioning in the case. He would be produced in a Mohali court on Monday evening, they said.

It may be recalled that in September last year, the Enforcement Directorate carried out simultaneous raids at multiple properties belonging to Punjab Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra and his associates. The raid was carried out in connection with the Rs 40 crore bank scam.

CBI raids Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jaswant Singh, recovers 94 signed blank cheques

Prior to this, a CBI team on May 7, 2022, carried out raids at the properties linked to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA. During the searches, the CBI team recovered 94 blank cheques signed by different signatories and several Aadhar cards.

The searches were conducted in connection with the case against the Amargarh MLA over a complaint lodged by Bank of India, Ludhiana branch.

The case was registered against Jaswant Singh, Tara Corporation Ltd (renamed as Malaudh Agro Ltd.) based at Gaunspura, Tehsil- Malerkotla, and others. The AAP MLA was a director and guarantor in the accused company. Jaswant Singh’s brothers Balwant Singh and Kulwant Singh, and nephew Tejinder Singh are also accused in the case.

Explaining the nature of the fraud, CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said, “The borrower firm was sanctioned loans at 4 intervals from 2011-2014 by the Bank. It was further alleged that the firm through its Directors had concealed hypothecated stock and diverted book debts with malafide and dishonest intention so that the same was not made available to the creditor Bank for inspection and for effecting recovery as a secured creditor. An alleged loss of Rs. 40.92 Crore (approx) was caused to the Bank.”