Sunday, November 5, 2023
Grok has real-time knowledge of the world via X: Elon Musk announces launch of his new AI model which can answer ‘spicy questions’

"Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humour!" the press release read.

1

On Saturday (4th November, US local time), Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the launch of a new Generative AI model called ‘Grok’.

Unlike other Large Language Models (LLMs), Grok is trained on ‘real-time knowledge’ provided via the X (formerly Twitter) platform. As per the press release, the AI model is intended to answer all questions, including those which are rejected by other systems.

“Grok is designed to answer questions with a bit of wit and has a rebellious streak, so please don’t use it if you hate humour! Grok is still a very early beta product – the best we could do with 2 months of training – so expect it to improve rapidly with each passing week with your help,” it read.

The intention behind the development of the Generative AI model is reportedly to assist humanity in its quest for ‘knowledge and understanding.’ As per the press release, the stated objectives behind ‘Grok’ include:

  1. Gather feedback and ensure we are building AI tools that maximally benefit all of humanity. We believe that it is important to design AI tools that are useful to people of all backgrounds and political views. We also want empower our users with our AI tools, subject to the law. Our goal with Grok is to explore and demonstrate this approach in public.
  2. Empower research and innovation: We want Grok to serve as a powerful research assistant for anyone, helping them to quickly access relevant information, process data, and come up with new ideas.
  3. Our ultimate goal is for our AI tools to assist in the pursuit of understanding.

Elon Musk on July 12 this year tweeted about the formation of AI team of X (formerly Twitter). Grok prototype is available for access to a limited number of users in the United States. Interested people can join the waitlist by clicking here.

