As India registered a record 302 runs win over Sri Lanka in ICC World Cup 2023, former Pakistani cricketer Hasan Raza claimed on Thursday (2nd November) that Indian bowlers are getting some different balls from ICC or BCCI.

On a Pakistani news channel, the former Pakistani cricketer said that ICC or BCCI is providing some special balls only to Indian bowlers due to which Indian bowlers are getting swing even on batting pitches. Hasan Raza also asserted that there should be an ‘inspection’ of balls provided by ICC.

“We are not able to understand batsmen playing against other teams but whenever India begins their bowling, bowlers like Shami and Siraj look like when we used to play Allan Donald and Makhaya Ntini in South Africa. There used to be a shine on the ball on one side and there it used to seam and swing, but here I think even the ball is getting changed in second innings. The way ICC is giving these balls, or maybe the third umpire or BCCI is giving…I think these balls should be inspected,” Raza said.

Hasan Raza further asserted that there is no “hardness” in the new ball and that there is some “extra layer or coating” on the ball used by Indian bowlers. The former Pakistani cricketer was shocked at the outstanding performance of Indian bowlers, especially Shami and Siraj and doubted that there was something “wrong” with the balls. It is amusing how the former Pakistani cricketer claims that Indian bowlers are getting special balls instead of appreciating them for their outstanding performance but finds nothing wrong with South Africa’s bowling when the South African bowlers are also performing well in the World Cup.

Hasan Raza also alleged that decisions are being made in favour of India in the matter of DRS. Hasan Raza’s bizarre assertions triggered hilarious reactions from Indian netizens.

One X user wrote, “Chandrayaan-3 uper se dew bhi chhirak deta hai ground me jab bhi Indian batsman batting karne aatey h (Chandrayaan-3 sprinkles dew when Indian batsmen come out to bat).”

Another X user slammed the Pakistani cricketer saying “It’s puzzling to see the decline in their reverse swing skills now.”

“People whose entire history revolves around ball tampering can’t be expected to think beyond that. Pakistan used to excel in cricket, especially in the era with fewer cameras and their mastery of reverse swing. It’s puzzling to see the decline in their reverse swing skills now,” another X user posted.

Led by a Mohammed Shami fifer, the Indian bowlers restricted Sri Lanka to just 55 runs, winning their seventh game in succession and confirming a semifinal spot. Other than Shami, Mohammed Siraj took three wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah both struck once. Earlier, India made 357/8 in 50 overs against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, powered by half centuries from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer.