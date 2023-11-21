Following India’s loss to Australia in the World Cup cricket final on Sunday night (19th November), a 35-year-old man from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh passed away from a heart attack. Jyotish Kumar Yadav, the deceased, worked as a software engineer in Bengaluru.

According to the reports, Yadav had come back home for the Diwali holidays and was enjoying the cricket game on TV with his relatives and friends on 19th November. He collapsed shortly after the match ended, complaining of chest pain. He was rushed to Tirupati’s Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia government general hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Jyotish’s friends said he became tense and anxious after India were all out for 240 after batting first. He was delighted later, when the Australian team lost three quick wickets. But then, as Australia edged closer to the target and won, he collapsed, complaining of chest pain.

Mohith Reddy, chairman of the Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), paid a visit to Jyotish’s home in Durgasamudram village on Monday (20th November) and expressed his condolences. He also offered the family all possible assistance on behalf of the state government.

Earlier, it was reported that unable to bear India’s loss in the World Cup final to Australia, a 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Bankura in West Bengal on 19th November at 11 pm in the Beliatore police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Lohar, who was working at a local clothing store. Rahul had taken a leave on 19th November to watch the World Cup final match. Heartbroken by the defeat, Rahul hung himself in his room, reports quoted his brother-in-law Uttam Sur as saying.

Indian cricket team and fans alike were left with a heavy heart after the team’s defeat in the ICC 2023 World Cup final which was hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami expressed his disappointment. He wrote, “Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for especially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!”

Meanwhile, PM Modi, after congratulating the Australian team, lauded the spirit of Men in Blue. “Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always,” the PM wrote.