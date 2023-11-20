Unable to bear India’s loss in the World Cup final to Australia, a 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Bankura in West Bengal on 19th November at 11 pm in Beliatore police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Lohar, who was working at a local clothing store. Rahul had taken a leave on 19th November to watch the World Cup final match. Heartbroken by the defeat, Rahul hung himself in his room, reports quoted his brother-in-law Uttam Sur.

Uttam added that otherwise there were no such problems in his life. Rahul’s body was sent to the Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital on the morning of 20th November for post-mortem examination.

Police said that a case of unnatural death was registered. They added that there was no one at home when the incident happened. Further investigation is underway.

Indian cricket team and fans alike were left with a heavy heart after the team’s defeat in the ICC 2023 World Cup final which was hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami expressed his disappointment. He wrote, “Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for especially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back!”

Meanwhile, PM Modi, after congratulating the Australian team, lauded the spirit of Men in Blue. “Dear Team India, Your talent and determination through the World Cup was noteworthy. You’ve played with great spirit and brought immense pride to the nation. We stand with you today and always,” the PM wrote.