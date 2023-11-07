On Sunday (5th November), a 65-year-old Jewish man was killed after an anti-Israeli protestor hit him on the head with a megaphone. The incident took place at a pro-Palestine rally in Westlake Village neighbourhood in North Los Angeles city in the United States.

As per reports, the victim was identified as Paul Kessler. The development was confirmed by law enforcement authorities on Monday (6th November). According to eyewitnesses, a heated argument ensued between Kessler and a young anti-Israeli supporter during the rally.

The accused then went on to hit the 65-year-old Jewish man on the head with a megaphone that he was holding in his hand. The victim collapsed on the ground and started bleeding profusely. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

🚨 𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆:



Pro-Palestinian Activist KILLS elderly Jewish man in Los Angeles.



LAPD have confirmed Paul Kessler has died from a critical head injury after being assaulted by a Palestinian activist who hit him over the head with a megaphone.



According to a witness, a… pic.twitter.com/JUzRW0RBBs — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 7, 2023

The cause of his death has reportedly been confirmed as ‘brain haemorrhage’, caused by blunt force head injury. The incident has left the Jewish community, residing in the Westlake Village neighbourhood, in a state of shock.

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office (VSCO) is investigating the incident and has not ruled out the possibility of a hate crime,” the VCSO said in a statement. The identity of the accused is yet to be ascertained.

In a statement, the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles informed, “…While we wait for more information from our law enforcement partners, we remind you that this is the fourth major antisemitic crime committed in Los Angeles this year alone.”

“Violence against our people has no place in civilized society. We demand safety. We will not tolerate violence against our community. We will do everything in our power to prevent it,” it further added.

There has been a surge in anti-Semitic crimes across the globe since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an unprovoked terror attack on Israel and killed 1400 people in the process.

Jewish woman stabbed at her home in France

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a Jewish woman was stabbed at her residence in Lyon city in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France.

As per reports, the unidentified attacker stabbed the victim twice in the abdomen. He also drew the Nazi symbol (also called Hakenkreuz or hooked cross) on the door of the apartment. The assailant, who was wearing all black, managed to flee the crime scene.

The victim was later rushed to the local hospital and was treated for mild injuries. The woman is said to be in her 30s and was attacked after she opened the door on hearing the doorbell.

Une femme de confession juive a été poignardée ce samedi. Une inscription antisémite a été retrouvée sur la porte de son domicile.



Un tel déferlement de violence est inqualifiable. Tout mon soutien à la victime, à ses proches. — Grégory Doucet (@Gregorydoucet) November 4, 2023

The victim’s lawyer, Stéphane Drai, told BFMTV, “The victim, her family and the Jewish community are shocked… When we opened the door, we did not know that we could be the victim of an anti-Semitic attack, which could amount to an attempted murder.”

While reacting to the incident, Lyon Mayor Gregory Doucet tweeted, “Such an act of violence is unthinkable. I offer all my support to the victim and her relatives.”