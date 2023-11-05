Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a Jewish woman was stabbed at her residence in Lyon city in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France.

As per reports, the unidentified attacker stabbed the victim twice in the abdomen. He also drew the Nazi symbol (also called Hakenkreuz or hooked cross) on the door of the apartment. The assailant, who was wearing all black, managed to flee the crime scene.

The victim was later rushed to the local hospital and was treated for mild injuries. The woman is said to be in her 30s and was attacked after she opened the door on hearing the doorbell.

The victim’s lawyer, Stéphane Drai, told BFMTV, “The victim, her family and the Jewish community are shocked… When we opened the door, we did not know that we could be the victim of an anti-Semitic attack, which could amount to an attempted murder.”

While reacting to the incident, Lyon Mayor Gregory Doucet tweeted, “Such an act of violence is unthinkable. I offer all my support to the victim and her relatives.”

A complaint is expected to be filed for ‘attempted homicide.’ There has been a surge in anti-Semitic crimes across the globe since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an unprovoked terror attack on Israel and killed 1400 people in the process.