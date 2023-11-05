Sunday, November 5, 2023
HomeNews ReportsJewish woman stabbed at her home in France, attacker defaces door with Nazi symbol...
CrimeFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Jewish woman stabbed at her home in France, attacker defaces door with Nazi symbol Hakenkreuz

While reacting to the incident, Lyon Mayor Gregory Doucet tweeted, "Such an act of violence is unthinkable. I offer all my support to the victim and her relatives."

OpIndia Staff
Jewish woman stabbed at her home in France, attacker defaces door with Nazi symbol Hakenkreuz
Stabbing (left), Nazi symbol Hakenkreuz (right), images via Pixabay and US Holocaust Memorial Museum
2

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, a Jewish woman was stabbed at her residence in Lyon city in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region of France.

As per reports, the unidentified attacker stabbed the victim twice in the abdomen. He also drew the Nazi symbol (also called Hakenkreuz or hooked cross) on the door of the apartment. The assailant, who was wearing all black, managed to flee the crime scene.

The victim was later rushed to the local hospital and was treated for mild injuries. The woman is said to be in her 30s and was attacked after she opened the door on hearing the doorbell.

The victim’s lawyer, Stéphane Drai, told BFMTV, “The victim, her family and the Jewish community are shocked… When we opened the door, we did not know that we could be the victim of an anti-Semitic attack, which could amount to an attempted murder.”

While reacting to the incident, Lyon Mayor Gregory Doucet tweeted, “Such an act of violence is unthinkable. I offer all my support to the victim and her relatives.”

A complaint is expected to be filed for ‘attempted homicide.’ There has been a surge in anti-Semitic crimes across the globe since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched an unprovoked terror attack on Israel and killed 1400 people in the process.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termslyon stabbing, france jewish woman stabbing, anti semtic attack in france, lyon anti semitic attack
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,130FollowersFollow
35,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com