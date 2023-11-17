The son of the Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah and former Congress MLA Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah is making waves online with a video that reportedly showed him discussing a certain list that opposition leaders like former state Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, are connecting to an alleged “cash for transfers” scam. The controversial development transpired on 16 November when he was observed giving specific instructions to a chief minister’s office (CMO) employee over the phone.

“Hello Appa (Father), Vivekananda! To where? No, I didn’t give that. Give it (phone) to Mahadeva. I had given only five,” stated Yathinder who then spoke to another person named Mahadeva and mentioned, “Mahadeva, why are you giving something? Who has given that? Nothing but whatever 4-5 I have given that alone should be done.”

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader Kumaraswamy demanded the resignation of the chief minister who categorically denied the accusations and claimed that he would step down from public office if it came to light that he partook in corruption while transferring officials.

The former took to Twitter and wrote, “This video clip is proof that the job posting for money ‘cash for posting’ scam has been going on in Karnataka uncontrollably, without standing up and shamelessly. Karnataka Congress Government recovery business has come to the fore.” He accused both father and son of “extorting the chief ministerial position” and referred to Yathindra as “Super Chief Minister of Karnataka.”

He highlighted, “The Karnataka collection king father and collection prince son have changed the Chief Minister’s Office into an extortion office. This has happened in the open, and one can guess what is happening behind closed doors.”

Kumaraswamy claimed Yathindra was speaking to R Mahadeva, a sub-registrar at Ganganagar in Bengaluru, who has been appointed the CM’s Officer on Special Duty. He remarked, “Who is that powerful Assamese who was so influential that the Chief Minister himself gave him a phone? Who is that person called Mahadeva? I had said this in a media conference. 30 lakhs each for each transfer. I told him that he was a growing customer.”

He questioned, “Now tell me Siddaramaiah for what percentage did you and your son sell the positions? How much of that for you? How much for your son?” He asserted that the people of the country would decide the merit behind the footage and asked if the Congress veteran and no dignity. He pointed out, “Pay the price and resign. All that is left for you is to vacate the office of CM. Immediately resign as chief minister. This is my request.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party unit of Karnata also attacked the Congress party and dubbed Yathindra as the “shadow chief minister.” BJP called for an inquiry into the clip and remarked, “CM Siddaramaiah’s son Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s interference is going on everywhere in the state Congress government. In this way, the system has been witnessed in front of our eyes. Legal action should be taken regarding this. The viral video should be investigated and Siddaramaiah should resign as CM.”

Meanwhile, the chief minister shrugged off the criticism and argued that the topic of the phone call was the establishment of government schools funded by corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives. “The list mentioned in the video is a list of five schools under the Varuna constituency limits (in Mysuru) that need repair. The BEO sent a list to my joint secretary. We discussed in public repairing these schools under the CSR funds.”

He charged, “Unfortunately, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was involved in rampant corruption during his tenure, thinks all are like him. His pessimistic attitude does not allow him to think beyond corruption. His insecurity in politics often forces him to fabricate fake stories to paint a negative picture of his political opponents. The same has happened with respect to the recent public phone conversation between me and my son about the development of schools in the Varuna constituency.”

The Congress stalwart defended his son and argued, “Varuna Constituency Ashraya Committee Chairman and KDP (Karnataka Development Programme) member Dr Yatindra has been tirelessly working for the development of the region, including improving government schools using CSR funds. Yathindra was discussing the list of beneficiary schools for development. Kumaraswamy has twisted this phone conversation, which happened in front of the public, to falsely attribute it to corruption in transfers.”

The discussion, according to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, was about school development using corporate social responsibility (CSR) monies. According to him, Yathindra who is the head of Ashraya Samiti and a member of the Karnataka Development Programme was discussing how the cash would be used in the schools he had selected. Ashraya is an impoverished person’s housing program.