Kerala CM abused, issued death threat via call by 12-year-old, Police searching who motivated child to make such call

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Deccan Herald)
On Wednesday (1st November) night, the Kerala state police’s head office received a threat call against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The threat was made via phone call to the police headquarters control room by a 12-year-old boy, the police confirmed on Thursday (2nd November). 

According to reports, the police said they were looking into all possibilities. The boy who made the threatening call has been identified as a 7th-class student from Kochi. The police said that the child will be counseled. The boy is said to have abused the CM and issued death threats.

According to the police, a case has been filed at Museum police station under sections 118(b) and 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act against the phone number that was used to make the threatening call.

Section 118(b) deals with intentionally propagating rumors or giving false alarms to mislead the police, fire department, or any other essential service. Meanwhile, section 120(o) deals with causing a nuisance to any person through any means of communication by repeated or undesirable or anonymous call, letter, writing, message, e-mail, or messenger.

The Police are investigating the case to know who or what motivated the child to make such a threatening call to the State authority.

