The Coke Studio song Khalasi has become a huge sensation in the country, with countless reels and shorts made with the song as background music. The Gujarati song that became viral during the Navratri festival is sung by Aditya Gadhvi, who is now a national star. Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the popularity of the song, saying that a recent interview with the singer brought back memories from a special occasion.

PM Modi tweeted, “Khalasi is topping the charts and Aditya Gadhvi is winning hearts for his music. This video brings back memories from a special interaction.”

The prime minister tweeted this quoting a clip of an interview with Aditya Gadhvi posted by the official handle of Modi Story. In the clip, the singer was seen talking about an occasion when he had met Modi when he was the CM of Gujarat.

This video brings back memories from a special interaction… https://t.co/XmfgzXLmOW — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 3, 2023

Aditya Gadhvi said that when he was around 18-19 years old, one day CM Modi came to one of his programs. After the show was over, the CM the singer. He said that he was thinking that he will have to introduce himself to CM Modi. But when he reached the stage, Modi instantly recognised him, saying that he has achieved huge popularity in Gujarat.

Narendra Modi also asked him whether he has completed his studies in his characteristic style, said the singer.

The singer said, “My show was going on, and Modi Ji arrived, as usual, with claps and chants of ‘Modi Modi.’ After the show was over, my father asked me if I wanted to meet Modi Ji, and I said, ‘Yes, definitely.’ So now I was mentally preparing that I would have to introduce myself to him, but as I approached him, he extended his hand forward and said, ‘What is this, son? You have hoisted the flag of Gujarat. Do you study or not’?”

Talking about the PM, Aditya Gadhvi said that he wants to give India a place in the world, and can accept challenges. “He has an aim, that he has to take India to a certain place. In today’s time, if any personality accepts the changes, it is our PM Modi,” Aditya said.

He also praised PM Modi for the Rann Utsav in Gujarat. “The vision he has is great. There is Rann, but what to do with it, so he started Rann Utsav, so that people visit Rann and connect with the culture of Kutch from all across the nation and the world.”

Talking about the slogan of PM Modi, ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,’ he said, “I used my music to convey this ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ to the people.”

The Khalasi song was released by Coke Studio India in July 2023 and the peppy number has become a huge hit in the country. The song has been composed by Achint Thakkar.