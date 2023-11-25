Ahead of the Telangana Vidhan Sabha elections, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao lashed out at Rahul Gandhi over his joblessness since 2014.

While speaking to ANI, he said, “Rahul Gandhi is jobless today because he and his party lost the job in 2014…That’s why he is reminded of joblessness today all of a sudden.”

“Did Rahul Gandhi or the Telangana Congress President ever write an entrance exam? Did they do any job (either in the private sector or any other field) for one day?” asked KT Rama Rao.

#WATCH | Telangana Minister and BRS MLA KT Rama Rao says, "Rahul Gandhi is jobless today because he lost his job in 2014. He and his party both lost their job in 2014. That's why today he remembered unemployment… I want to ask if Rahul Gandhi has ever written a single entrance… pic.twitter.com/7PkNPpajrx — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

The Telangana IT Minister said that he wrote several entrance exams and worked at different places for 7-8 years before venturing into politics. “I want to ask the youth of Telangana whether these people (referring to Rahul Gandhi and the State President) have worked for one single day,” he was heard saying.

KT Rama Rao further added, “If the youth of the State fall for the hollow words of such leaders who never worked for a day, then, it will prove disastrous for them. ” He claimed that the BRS-run-Telangana government has recruited more people than any other State in the past 9.5 years.

Rahul Gandhi has meanwhile hit out at KT Rama Rao and his family. “The ministries that make the most money are under the KCR family (chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, KTR and K Kavitha)…” he said.

“A large amount of money is made in land, liquor, and sand…All three ministries are under the KCR family… If you were not corrupt, these ministries would not have been under your family,” he further added. Elections in Telangana are scheduled to take place on 30th November this year.