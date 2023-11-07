Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Updated:

Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Prahlad Patel’s convoy meets with a road accident; 1 reported dead, 3 injured

The accident took place while Prahlad Patel's convoy was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh. 

OpIndia Staff
Madhya Pradesh: Union Minister Prahlad Patel's convoy meets with a road accident; 1 reported dead, 3 injured
Prahlad Patel (L) (Image- India TV)
9

On Tuesday, Union Minister Prahlad Patel (Minister of State for Food Processing Industries) narrowly escaped a road accident as one of his cars in his convoy came into collision with a bike. The incident resulted in the unfortunate death of the bike rider and three injuries. The minister, meanwhile, is said to have attained minor injuries. 

According to the reports, a 35-year-old teacher riding the bike passed away, and three other students are in critical condition. The accident happened while Prahlad Patel’s convoy was travelling from Chhindwara to Narsinghpur in Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred while attempting to rescue a motorcyclist who was riding in the wrong direction. 

Prahlad Patel, the BJP’s candidate in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, led a ‘Padayatra’ in Chhindwara on Tuesday (7th November) in support of party candidate Vivek Bunty Sahu. In the upcoming assembly elections, Sahu will compete against former Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath from the Chhindwara assembly seat, while Union Minister Patel will contest from the Narsinghpur assembly seat.

In an earlier interview with ANI, when asked about the number of seats the party expects to win, Patel expressed confidence, saying, “I can see 2003 repeating itself in 2023.” It’s worth noting that the BJP won 173 out of 230 seats in the 2003 assembly elections, ending the Congress government’s ten-year reign in the state.

Patel stated that the BJP has been preparing for the 2023 elections since day one. He expressed confidence in the party’s readiness, citing the lessons learned from the 2018 elections, in which both parties expressed regret over mistakes. Patel also emphasized the BJP’s strengths, such as their emphasis on poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment, and their 20-year development roadmap.

Madhya Pradesh is one of five states holding elections in a single phase on November 17, with results expected on December 3. Voters will select representatives for the state’s 230 Assembly constituencies.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

