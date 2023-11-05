On 4th November, the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir averted a major tragedy after timely detecting and destructing a timer-based improvised explosive device (IED). The device had been concealed in a tiffin box and planted along the Sidhra-Narwal stretch of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near a police checkpoint.

Informing about the incident, security officials said that a tiffin box timer-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found planted on Sidhra bypass on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Jammu city on Saturday evening (4th November).

#WATCH | J&K: Security tightened in Jammu's Nagrota after a tiffin box timer-based Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found on the Sidhra Narwal highway stretch in Jammu.



(Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/9JLbhORQoH — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

A senior police officer said, “Soon after the incident, a police party along with a bomb disposal squad reached the spot and stopped traffic movement. The IED was seized and defused.”

Another police officer said that the traffic movement on the Narwal-Sidrah road was suspended immediately after the detection of the IED. According to the police official, on Saturday at around 5.30 pm, Police received information that some suspicious object was lying on the Sidhra-Narwal highway stretch in Jammu near a police checkpoint.

Subsequently, a Police team along with a dog squad and bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot in search of the suspicious material. The team found a tiffin box timer-based IED, weighing around two kilograms, the official added.

The explosive device was taken into possession after a controlled detonation. Police officials added that a major tragedy was averted with the detection of the IED.

Police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is going on. They added that efforts were underway to arrest those involved in the incident.

However, this is not an isolated case when explosives had been planted along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway this year. Earlier, on 22nd August, police found an IED along the highway which was subsequently defused by security personnel in Panjgrain, Nagrota, on the outskirts of Jammu.

As per the media report, the terrorist organisation TRF (The Resistance Front) has taken responsibility for this ID bomb on social media.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) officials on Saturday (4th November) carried out searches at the house of an alleged terror suspect in Poonch in connection with a terror case, officials said.

According to the officials, the searches started around 4 a.m. at the house of suspect Mohammad Hafiz in Kanuyian village in Mendhar sub-division. Hafiz was not present at his house when it was raided.

The officials added that a joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police and the Central Reserve Police Force. These were carried out at Copra Top, Bachian Wali, Shiendara, Thandi Kassi, and Mohalla Saedan in the Poonch district early in the morning. At the time the last reports were received, the operation was still underway.