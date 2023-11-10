Friday, November 10, 2023
‘I was baptised and converted to Christianity’: Mumbai rapper Loka talks about his brush with evangelism in childhood and brainwashing underway in missionary schools

Talking about his childhood days, Loka shed light on how he had been baptised and almost converted to Christianity, had it not been for his mother who came to his rescue. "I was in a Xaviers' hostel. They had me baptised and almost converted me to Christianity. When my mother learned about these shenanigans, she came and got me out the same day," Loka says.

Mumbai rapper Loka baptised
Mumbai rapper Loka (Image Source: YouTube)
10

Mumbai-based emcee and songwriter Loka, born Abhinay Lok Bista, recently revealed that he was unknowingly baptised and converted to Christianity in hostels and convent schools during his childhood. The rapper made the shocking revelation in the podcast Untriggered with Aminjaz. 

When asked if he converted consciously and out of his own volition, Loka said, “No, they don’t seek permission or tell you openly that they are converting you to Christianity. It happens subtly. By the time my mother learned about it, I had already celebrated 3 Christmas and became the Rosery boy.

He then further added that evangelism is rampant in schools and hostels, where missionaries employ subtle and stealthy means to convert students to Christianity. Here is the entire podcast:-

Many consider Loka to be a prominent figure among the influential Hip-Hop artists in Mumbai. The young emcee has played a significant role in crafting impactful rap records, including the “Autobiography” EP, the collaboration “Kya Bolte Bro” with Emiway Bantai, “Mafia,” and more. In March of this year, Loka’s management released “Burey Din” during a period when the rapper was undergoing trial and being held in prison.

