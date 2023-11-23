Thursday, November 23, 2023
Mathura: Narendra Modi to become the first Prime Minister to visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi

OpIndia Staff
2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to become the first Prime Minister to visit Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The visit is scheduled for Thursday (23rd November). Preparations are in full swing for the PM’s welcome who will be in the Holy city for about three hours. UP CM Yogi Adityanath will receive the Prime Minister.

Ahead of the PM’s visit, the SPG reviewed the security arrangements in Mathura on Wednesday (22nd November). 4,000 police and PAC personnel have been deployed in the city.

The Prime Minister’s visit comes two days after the Allahabad High Court, in a significant development, granted approval to the construction plan for the Banke Bihari Temple corridor on Tuesday (21st November).

The court’s green signal to the initiative, which is the brainchild of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has paved the way for the removal of encroachments obstructing the corridor’s path.

According to UP Minister Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, PM Modi will first visit the birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Krishna, he will then participate in the Braj Raj Festival. PM Modi is expected to arrive in Mathura by around 4 PM and leave by around 6 PM.

According to Shailendra Kumar Singh, the District Magistrate of Mathura, the Prime Minister is expected to visit the Banke Bihari temple to pay obeisance. The PM is likely to visit the temple directly after his chopper lands at the Army helipad.

During the short visit, the Prime Minister will also address the Braj Raj Utsav from a stage set up at the railway ground. The address will likely last about 40 minutes. Additionally, there is a program scheduled for the PM to watch a 5-minute-long documentary prepared by the administration on the occasion of the 525th birth anniversary of Meera Bai at the same venue.

Following this, the Prime Minister will also attend a theatrical performance presented by the Member of Parliament Hema Malini, as part of the celebrations of Meera Bai’s birth anniversary. During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stay at the Braj Raj Mela festival on the railway ground, sniper deployments have been arranged on the rooftops of surrounding houses for security measures.

Before the Prime Minister’s visit to Mathura, ADG Agra Zone Anupama Kulshrestha and Agra District Commissioner Ritu Maheshwari also briefed the security personnel. The squares and road intersections of Mathura have been adorned with lighting and flowers to welcome the Prime Minister.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

