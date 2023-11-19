On Sunday (19th October), the Chairman of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo found several irregularities at a children’s home, which is run by the ‘Don Bosco Missionary’ in Bengaluru.

During the inspection, the NCPCR chief discovered that a child from Jodhpur (Rajasthan) who lost his way and ended up in Bengaluru was staying at the children’s home for several months.

He informed that the child should have been sent home in accordance with the rules but the children’s home chose to not comply with them. “I have given instructions to send him back to Jodhpur,” Priyank Kanoongo said in a tweet.

क़ानूनन बच्चे को तत्काल उसके घर वापस भेजना चाहिए परंतु कई…

While highlighting the recurring issue of keeping children against their will at shelter homes, he pointed out, “Out of greed for funding, some child shelters hold children against their will and keep them away from their families. All of this is done in cahoots with the local authorities.”

The NCPCR Chairman raised alarm about the fact that the children kept in the shelter home of ‘Don Bosco Missionary’ are not sent to school. At the same time, he found a Christian preacher staying illegally in the children’s home for a long time.

“Many irregularities were found in the children’s home including lack of minimal infrastructure,” Priyank Kanoongoo tweeted. In a video shared by him, the NCPCR chief was seen confronting two women who work at the shelter home of ‘Don Bosco Missionary.’