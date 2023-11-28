Tuesday, November 28, 2023
NDTV fact-checks Congress’ Supriya Srinate, says they did not conduct any ‘poll of polls’ for Telangana

The voting for the Telangana Assembly Elections is scheduled for 30th November. The results will be announced on 3rd December with four other states that are Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhatisgarh.

OpIndia Staff
NDTV fact-checked Supriya Shrinate
Tagging Supriya Shrinate, NDTV urged not to share fake news (Image: India TV/NDTV)
On 28th November, NDTV fact-checked Congress’s chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms, Supriya Shrinate and said they did not conduct any poll for Telangana elections. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NDTV wrote, “#FakeNewsAlert | NDTV has not carried any poll of polls for #Telangana2023. Please don’t spread fake news.” They also tagged Supriya Shrinate in the post.

The fact-check came in response to the claims made by Supriya Shrinate on X on 27th November. In a post, Shrinate wrote, “NDTV Poll of Polls confirms what we see on the ground in Telangana. Congress  is all set to record a historic win!” She then threw some random numbers titled “poll of polls”.

Source: X

