On 28th November, NDTV fact-checked Congress’s chairperson of Social Media and Digital Platforms, Supriya Shrinate and said they did not conduct any poll for Telangana elections. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NDTV wrote, “#FakeNewsAlert | NDTV has not carried any poll of polls for #Telangana2023. Please don’t spread fake news.” They also tagged Supriya Shrinate in the post.

#FakeNewsAlert | NDTV has not carried any poll of polls for #Telangana2023. Please don’t spread fake news.



For fastest and most accurate election results, do log on to https://t.co/Fbzw6n9j4d on Sunday pic.twitter.com/7ehK3ysdeQ — NDTV (@ndtv) November 28, 2023

The fact-check came in response to the claims made by Supriya Shrinate on X on 27th November. In a post, Shrinate wrote, “NDTV Poll of Polls confirms what we see on the ground in Telangana. Congress is all set to record a historic win!” She then threw some random numbers titled “poll of polls”.

Source: X

The voting for the Telangana Assembly Elections is scheduled for 30th November. The results will be announced on 3rd December with four other states that are Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhatisgarh.