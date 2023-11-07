Tuesday, November 7, 2023
No blanket ban on firecrackers, only the ones with barium salt, but all states should work to reduce pollution: SC ahead of Diwali

The court said there is a wrong perception that it is the court's responsibility on the issue of the environment.

ANI
Supreme court of India, image via Money Control
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed Rajasthan and other states to follow its earlier order relating to firecrackers during the festive season and stated that it was the duty of everyone to manage pollution.

A bench of Justice AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh directed Rajasthan to take steps to minimise air pollution, especially during the festival season.
The court was hearing an application relating to the issue of firecrackers in Rajasthan.

One of the advocates urged the court to issue directions to comply with earlier orders. The lawyer told the court that the court’s earlier order was applicable to Delhi National Capital Region. The lawyer sought a pan India ban on firecrackers.

The court said there is a wrong perception that it is the court’s responsibility on the issue of the environment. The court remarked that it is everyone’s duty to manage pollution. The court remarked that every citizen has to see that Diwali is celebrated environment-friendly with fewer crackers.

The court also shared his observation that these days elders burst more firecrackers as compared to schoolchildren. The court also directed the state of Rajasthan to take immediate steps to control pollution in Udaipur. Meanwhile, another lawyer apprised the court about the other application that relates to stubble burning.

The court has asked the Meteorology Department to file its reply in two weeks. The court also remarked that they see that there is a blame game relating to the issue. Earlier the top court on September 22 rejected the plea seeking the manufacture, sale and use of firecrackers containing barium chemicals.

Meanwhile, it also refused to interfere with the Delhi Government’s decision to put a complete ban on the use of firecrackers in the national capital. The top court was dealing with the issue relating to firecrackers.

One of the pleas was filed by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari in 2022, challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in Delhi. In 2021, the Supreme Court clarified there is no blanket ban on the use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain barium salts are prohibited.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

