On 22nd November (local time), Australian captain Pat Cummins and his teammates arrived at Sydney airport after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against India. Interestingly, no one was present at the airport to receive the champions except for some media personnel.

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, and Shaun Marsh exited Gate B of Sydney Airport’s International Terminal to be welcomed by an ’empty airport’. The scene starkly contrasted what Indian cricketers would have experienced on returning had they won the cup abroad. Or even the amount of media and public attention the cricketers attract on a normal day while traveling.

Pat Cummins back on home soil as a World Cup winning captain #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/0r7MhPmwXZ — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) November 21, 2023

The video of Cummins at the Sydney airport went viral on social media, with people expressing shock over how the winners were received in their country.

X user in_saaaaaan said, “This is Pat Cummins’ welcome at the airport. Looks like the cricket World Cup wasn’t telecasted in Australia.”

This is Pat Cummins' welcome at airport. 😭 Looks like cricket World Cup wasn't telecasted in Australia. pic.twitter.com/6ja7fVOHaF — iنsaaan  (@in_saaaaaan) November 22, 2023

Another user, Idlebrain Jeevi, said, “This is how Pat Cummins welcomed in Australia at the airport. Imagine the chaos at the airport if India returns with a cup!”

This is how Pat Cummins welcomed in Australia at the airport. Imagine the chaos at the airport if India returns with a cup!



pic.twitter.com/DgD21W0xHy — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) November 22, 2023

Another user, Prayag, pointed out there was no over-drama or hero worship.

This is Pat Cummins welcomed at the airport as a World Cup-winning captain. It looks like a very normal thing for them—no over-drama, no hero worship. pic.twitter.com/ABgs1DckUM — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) November 22, 2023

X user Diva Jain appreciated the way Cummins arrived at the airport and wrote, “In stark contrast to “Superstar” IND Cricketers. No entourage, no Louis Vuitton bags, no Tapori haircut, no Patek 5712/Rolex Daytona on wrist – just the World Cup in his list of achievements.”

In stark contrast to "Superstar" IND Cricketers.

No entourage, no Louis Vuitton bags, no Tapori haircut, no Patek 5712/Rolex Daytona on wrist – just the World Cup in his list of achievements. https://t.co/FIiCfrzB3C — Diva Jain (@DivaJain2) November 22, 2023

X user Godman Chikna wrote, “The reception for the World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins looks like Australia are still stuck on 2 points.”

The reception for the worldcup winning captain Pat Cummins looks like Australia are still stuck on 2 points.



pic.twitter.com/7LF2iQBvNe — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 22, 2023

Another X user, Pakchikpak Raja Babu, said there would be more people to have a cup of tea at a stall at any given time.

Pat Cummins returning to Australia with World Cup.



Isse zyada log humare yahan office ki tapri pe mil jaate hain kisi bhi time jao pic.twitter.com/JyJYPyVKTV — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 22, 2023

X user Abhishek Ojha said Indian players would have been welcomed with ‘dhol nagade’.

Seems the Australians don't even care for the Cricket World Cup. Such a lukewarm welcome for winning captain Pat Cummins.

India hota to even Prasidh Krishna ka welcome dhol nagado sang hota.

😢pic.twitter.com/nsqSChwP0q — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) November 22, 2023

X user Subrat Saurabh asserted in India, more people will gather to see a ‘JCB ki khudayi’.

Pat Cummins back on home soil as a World Cup winning captain.



Isse zyada log to hamare yahan JCB ki khudai dekhane aate hai pic.twitter.com/53qbtaI6WT — Subrat Saurabh (@subratsaurabh) November 22, 2023

Australia defeated India in the ICC Cricket World Cup on 19th November by 6 wickets. India put 240 runs on the board in 50 overs. Australia finished the chase in just 43 overs.