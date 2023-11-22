Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Watch: No one to welcome Australian Captain Pat Cummins at Airport after World Cup win, video goes viral

Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, and Shaun Marsh exited Gate B of Sydney Airport’s International Terminal without any fanfare or 'welcome'. The scene starkly contrasted what Indian cricketers would have experienced on returning had they won the cup abroad. Or even the amount of media and public attention the cricketers attract on a normal day while traveling.

Pat Cummins
Australian cricket team captain Pat Cummins and others got no grand welcome at Airport in Sydney (Image: X/LiebCricket)
On 22nd November (local time), Australian captain Pat Cummins and his teammates arrived at Sydney airport after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against India. Interestingly, no one was present at the airport to receive the champions except for some media personnel.

The video of Cummins at the Sydney airport went viral on social media, with people expressing shock over how the winners were received in their country.

The video of Cummins at the Sydney airport went viral on social media, with people expressing shock over how the winners were received in their country.

X user in_saaaaaan said, “This is Pat Cummins’ welcome at the airport. Looks like the cricket World Cup wasn’t telecasted in Australia.”

Another user, Idlebrain Jeevi, said, “This is how Pat Cummins welcomed in Australia at the airport. Imagine the chaos at the airport if India returns with a cup!”

Another user, Prayag, pointed out there was no over-drama or hero worship.

X user Diva Jain appreciated the way Cummins arrived at the airport and wrote, “In stark contrast to “Superstar” IND Cricketers. No entourage, no Louis Vuitton bags, no Tapori haircut, no Patek 5712/Rolex Daytona on wrist – just the World Cup in his list of achievements.”

X user Godman Chikna wrote, “The reception for the World Cup winning captain Pat Cummins looks like Australia are still stuck on 2 points.”

Another X user, Pakchikpak Raja Babu, said there would be more people to have a cup of tea at a stall at any given time.

X user Abhishek Ojha said Indian players would have been welcomed with ‘dhol nagade’.

X user Subrat Saurabh asserted in India, more people will gather to see a ‘JCB ki khudayi’.

Australia defeated India in the ICC Cricket World Cup on 19th November by 6 wickets. India put 240 runs on the board in 50 overs. Australia finished the chase in just 43 overs.

